Rajasthan Rain Update: Will there be 'heavy' rain again in Rajasthan? Latest update from Meteorological Department

The IMD had issued an alert for October 21, stating that partial cloud cover would be present due to the influence of a weak Western Disturbance, with light rain in some parts of the northern divisions of Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur, and dry weather in the remaining parts.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

rain alert

File Picture: Patrika

Jaipur. The weather in Rajasthan has once again taken a turn. Hanumangarh received intermittent rain from late Monday night to Tuesday morning, while light drizzle was recorded in some parts of Churu and Jhunjhunu. Due to the effect of a mild Western Disturbance active in the state, clouds remained overcast in many districts including Jaipur, Sikar, Alwar, Bikaner, Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of this system will be limited for now. The weather in the state will remain normal and dry for the next few days. Prior to this, the Meteorological Department had issued an alert for October 21, stating that due to the influence of a weak Western Disturbance, there would be partial cloud cover, with light drizzle in some parts of the northern regions of Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions, and dry weather in the remaining parts.

According to the department, there is a possibility of partial cloud cover in some parts of the state on October 22 as well.

Daytime temperatures dropped, Barmer hottest

On Monday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Barmer at 37.2 degrees Celsius. This was followed by Jaisalmer at 35.1, Jodhpur at 34.7, Chittorgarh at 34.8, Bikaner at 34.2, Churu at 34.6, Sri Ganganagar at 33.8, and Tonk at a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius. Clouds remained overcast throughout the day in Bikaner and surrounding areas, leading to a slight drop in temperature.

Sirohi and Sikar recorded the coldest nights

Along with the day, night temperatures also dropped in many places. Sikar and Sirohi recorded the coldest nights, with minimum temperatures of 14.5 and 14.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Chittorgarh recorded 17.8, Udaipur 18.1, Barmer 20.8, Jaisalmer 20.2, Bikaner 22.2, Jaipur 19.8, Ajmer 17.2, Kota 19.6, and Jalore 15.6 degrees Celsius.

Published on:

21 Oct 2025 03:47 pm

English News / Special / Rajasthan Rain Update: Will there be 'heavy' rain again in Rajasthan? Latest update from Meteorological Department

