Rajasthan Rain Update: Will there be 'heavy' rain again in Rajasthan? Latest update from Meteorological Department

According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of this system will be limited for now. The weather in the state will remain normal and dry for the next few days. Prior to this, the Meteorological Department had issued an alert for October 21, stating that due to the influence of a weak Western Disturbance, there would be partial cloud cover, with light drizzle in some parts of the northern regions of Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions, and dry weather in the remaining parts.