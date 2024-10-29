scriptRajasthan Road Accident: 3 dead, 13 injured | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 dead, 13 injured

Passengers say that the driver was using his mobile phone. As a result, his attention was not on the bus, and due to loss of control, this tragic accident occurred.

BarmerOct 29, 2024 / 12:11 pm

Patrika Desk

Road Accident in Balotra
A tragic road accident occurred in Balotra, Rajasthan, on Dhanteras day. A private bus, stationary on the Jodhpur-Barmer national highway, was hit from behind by a minibus. In this horrific incident, three passengers in the minibus died, and 13 others were injured. The accident took place on Tuesday near Kudi village in Balotra.

The mini-bus was speeding

Passengers say that the driver was using his mobile phone. As a result, his attention was not on the bus in front, and due to loss of control, this tragic accident occurred. The collision was so severe that the cabin of the minibus was crushed, resulting in the death of three passengers. Passengers say that a private bus going from Barmer to Jodhpur had stopped on the highway to drop off passengers. During this time, the speeding mini bus coming from behind collided with it.
After the accident, there was a loud cry at the scene. Local people came forward to help and pulled out the injured from the wreckage. After receiving information about the accident, the police and ambulance also reached the spot. The injured passengers were taken to the hospital. Police and administrative officials have also reached the spot. Meanwhile, the police have started necessary action. With the help of a crane, the police removed the damaged vehicles from the road and restored traffic. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the hospital’s mortuary.

News / Special / Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 dead, 13 injured

