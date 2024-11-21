Rajasthan road accident: Scooty riders flung 35 feet after pickup collision, all three dead

The collision was so intense that the three scooty riders were thrown 35 feet away, and one of them flew over the flyover railing and fell to the ground. The sound of the collision was so loud that people gathered at the spot to rescue them. The people who reached the spot informed the ambulance, which arrived within 15 minutes. Two youths died on the spot, and the third youth who fell under the flyover was given CPR by the villagers, but he also died after a few minutes.

The police and ambulance took the three youths to the community health centre, where they were declared dead. Due to the nighttime, the bodies were kept in the mortuary, and the post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday morning. The family members of the deceased were in a state of shock when they reached the hospital. The pickup truck driver fled the scene, and the police seized the vehicle.

The Deceased Dilraj (25) son of Giriraj Meena, Ranveer (22) son of Bhajan Lal Meena, and Vishnu (27) son of Pappu Meena, all residents of Rohra Kalan, Dausa district, lost their lives in the accident. Dilraj and Vishnu were maternal uncle and nephew, and Ranveer was Dilraj’s friend and neighbour. Dilraj’s father had also died in a road accident 10 years ago.

Dilraj’s elder brother Kuldeep got married on November 12, and Ranveer’s father earns a living by driving a tempo. Vishnu was married and had a small daughter. The families of the deceased are in a state of shock.