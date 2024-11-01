Rajasthan Road Accident: Two friends killed in Kotakasim on Diwali

Kotkasim Road Accident: A major news has emerged from Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan. Diwali celebrations turned into mourning for three families when two friends died in a bike accident. The accident took place near Fatehabad village in Kotakasim. Two friends were returning home after buying Diwali items when their bike collided with another bike, resulting in the death of three people. Meanwhile, one youth is in critical condition.
According to the police, Yogesh, son of Pappu Ram Joshi, a resident of Fatehabad, had gone to buy Diwali items on a bike with his friend Nitesh Meghwal. While returning, their bike collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction, about 1 km before reaching the village. The accident was so severe that both bikes were badly damaged. Four injured people were taken to Kotakasim Hospital, where Nitesh Meghwal was declared dead by the doctors. Meanwhile, his friend Yogesh was referred to Alwar district hospital in critical condition, where he also died during treatment.
A youth from Haryana also died in the accident
Meanwhile, a youth from Haryana’s Titar Ka Bola village, who was riding another bike, also died in the accident. His friend, Mintu, son of Sher Singh, a resident of Jatuvas, Rewari, is undergoing treatment at Rewari Hospital. The police handed over the bodies of the three deceased to their families after the post-mortem on Friday. The accident has turned the Diwali celebrations into mourning for three families, and the villagers are in a state of shock.
Yogesh’s two-month-old son had done puja on Dussehra
The deceased Yogesh’s uncle, Ramnivas, said that Yogesh had got married just a year ago and had a two-month-old son. His son’s puja was performed on Dussehra. Nitesh was unmarried. Both Yogesh and Nitesh were final-year students and studied at BB Ranee College. Their friendship was so deep that they used to go to college together every day. Both died on the same day, and the entire village is in mourning.
