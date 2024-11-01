Rajasthan Road Accident: Two friends killed in Kotakasim on Diwali

According to the police, Yogesh, son of Pappu Ram Joshi, a resident of Fatehabad, had gone to buy Diwali items on a bike with his friend Nitesh Meghwal. While returning, their bike collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction, about 1 km before reaching the village. The accident was so severe that both bikes were badly damaged. Four injured people were taken to Kotakasim Hospital, where Nitesh Meghwal was declared dead by the doctors. Meanwhile, his friend Yogesh was referred to Alwar district hospital in critical condition, where he also died during treatment.

A youth from Haryana also died in the accident Meanwhile, a youth from Haryana’s Titar Ka Bola village, who was riding another bike, also died in the accident. His friend, Mintu, son of Sher Singh, a resident of Jatuvas, Rewari, is undergoing treatment at Rewari Hospital. The police handed over the bodies of the three deceased to their families after the post-mortem on Friday. The accident has turned the Diwali celebrations into mourning for three families, and the villagers are in a state of shock.