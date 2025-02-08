Rajasthan School Teacher's Indecent Act: Villagers Protest After 20-Day Delay in Arrest

The incident of indecent behaviour with a female student at a government school in the Malsiesar sub-division came to light about twenty days ago. Following the incident, the department suspended the teacher, Manoj Kumar Beniwal. However, the villagers demand that the accused teacher be dismissed and arrested. To press this demand, the villagers locked the school on Friday morning and began a sit-in protest.

Upon receiving information, Malsiesar Tehsildar Mahesh Ola, CBEO Rajendra Kumar, and Police Station Officer Sukhdev Singh Charan arrived at the scene and attempted to persuade the villagers. However, the villagers refused to unlock the school.

Earlier, the villagers had also submitted a memorandum to the Additional District Education Officer, demanding the dismissal of teacher Manoj Kumar Beniwal. They also demanded the transfer of the school’s principal and vice-principal, but no action has been taken yet.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused teacher. He will be arrested soon.

-Sukhdev Singh Charan, Police Station Officer As soon as we received information, we suspended the teacher and informed higher authorities. Now, we will also inform higher authorities about the villagers’ demands.

-Rajendra Prasad, CBEO