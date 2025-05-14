Rajasthan: SMS Stadium Receives Fourth Bomb Threat, Police on High Alert

Following the bomb threat, the Sports Council informed senior police officials. Immediately after receiving the information, the Sports Council evacuated all its employees and other individuals from the stadium. Police, ATS, dog squad, and bomb squad teams arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough search. No explosive materials have been found so far.

The stadium also received threats on Monday and Tuesday. A previous email claimed that a bomb had been successfully planted in the stadium and a major explosion would soon follow. A similar threat was also made on 8 May.