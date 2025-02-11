Rajasthan Staff Selection Board to Impose Penalties on Absent Candidates

Penalty of ₹1500 for Absence from Two Recruitment Exams A penalty of ₹1500 will be levied for not attending two recruitment examinations. Similarly, a total fine of ₹2250 will be imposed for not attending four examinations. This rule will apply to examinations held after April 1st.

Savings of over ₹100 Crore for the Government The Congress government implemented one-time registration for recruitment examinations. This allows the government to receive fees from candidates only once. On the other hand, candidates who are absent from recruitment examinations increase the cost of examinations for the government. In the case of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, an average of ₹600 is spent on each candidate. Imposing fines will save the government more than ₹100 crore.