Teachers Transfer: Know Statement of Education Minister Madan Dilavar

Rajasthan Teachers Transfer: A statement by the Education Minister is going viral on social media. It says that the demand for transfers of third-grade teachers is wrong according to the rules.

JaipurOct 08, 2024 / 02:47 pm

Patrika Desk

madan dilawar
The teachers who were expecting transfers of Grade-III teachers have been shocked by the statement of Education Minister Madan Dilavar in which he said that the selection of teachers takes place within the districts, and they have to stay in the same district. Therefore, the demand for transfers of Grade-III teachers is wrong according to the rules. After this statement, Grade-III teachers across the state have started protesting.

Teachers’s demand

After the BJP government came to power in Rajasthan, around 3.5 lakh Grade-III teachers in the state were expecting transfers again. Teachers had been demanding transfers for the past five years. The Congress government did not open transfers for Grade-III teachers. The last time transfers were opened was during the BJP government’s tenure in 2018.

Government’s Action& Policies

The Congress government took applications for transfers of Grade-III teachers in 2021. Around 85,000 applications were received. But in 2022, transfers were not opened. Transfers of other teachers took place. Citing a new policy, transfers were delayed again. Even in the election year, it was expected that transfers of Grade-III teachers would be opened, but it did not happen. The Congress government kept citing a new policy. The government should immediately take a decision on transfers of Grade-III teachers, which would benefit them. Earlier, the BJP government had also opened transfers.

Teacher’s Reaction

Teachers are angry over the Education Minister’s statement. Vipin Prakash Sharma, the state president of the Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Teachers’ Union, said that for five years, teachers were expecting transfers, but the Congress government only gave assurances. Now, there is hope from the BJP government. But this statement has shocked teachers. Currently, recruitment is happening at the state level only.

