Teachers Transfer: Know Statement of Education Minister Madan Dilavar

Teachers’s demand After the BJP government came to power in Rajasthan, around 3.5 lakh Grade-III teachers in the state were expecting transfers again. Teachers had been demanding transfers for the past five years. The Congress government did not open transfers for Grade-III teachers. The last time transfers were opened was during the BJP government’s tenure in 2018.

Government’s Action& Policies The Congress government took applications for transfers of Grade-III teachers in 2021. Around 85,000 applications were received. But in 2022, transfers were not opened. Transfers of other teachers took place. Citing a new policy, transfers were delayed again. Even in the election year, it was expected that transfers of Grade-III teachers would be opened, but it did not happen. The Congress government kept citing a new policy. The government should immediately take a decision on transfers of Grade-III teachers, which would benefit them. Earlier, the BJP government had also opened transfers.