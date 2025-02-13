Rajasthan: This highway set for a major upgrade

Regarding the increasing traffic and accidents on State Highway 14, Alwar-Behror via Sodawas, Union Minister of Environment, Bhupendra Yadav, stated that preparations are underway to create a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the expansion from two lanes to four lanes in the new budget.

65-kilometre stretch to become four-lane According to information received, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, considering the survey report, public needs, and demands from public representatives, has decided to make the 65-kilometre stretch from Alwar to Behror via Sodawas a four-lane highway.

It is noteworthy that the traffic volume on this route is increasing day by day, leading to frequent accidents. Converting this two-lane highway into a four-lane one will not only ease traffic flow for drivers but also reduce the number of accidents. News of the Alwar via Sodawas-Behror State Highway 14 becoming a four-lane highway has been met with joy among the villagers.

