Rajasthan: This highway set for a major upgrade

Four Lane Highway: Rajasthan has received a major gift from the Centre. A highway in the state is soon to undergo a transformation.

AlwarFeb 13, 2025 / 11:34 am

Patrika Desk

State-Highway
Increasing traffic on State Highway 14, Alwar via Sodawas- Behror, is now leading to frequent traffic jams. A survey of traffic on the Alwar-Behror stretch conducted by the Public Works Department has revealed that the road cannot handle the current traffic volume. Given the increasing traffic, a decision has been made to widen State Highway 14.
Regarding the increasing traffic and accidents on State Highway 14, Alwar-Behror via Sodawas, Union Minister of Environment, Bhupendra Yadav, stated that preparations are underway to create a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the expansion from two lanes to four lanes in the new budget.

65-kilometre stretch to become four-lane

According to information received, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, considering the survey report, public needs, and demands from public representatives, has decided to make the 65-kilometre stretch from Alwar to Behror via Sodawas a four-lane highway.
It is noteworthy that the traffic volume on this route is increasing day by day, leading to frequent accidents. Converting this two-lane highway into a four-lane one will not only ease traffic flow for drivers but also reduce the number of accidents. News of the Alwar via Sodawas-Behror State Highway 14 becoming a four-lane highway has been met with joy among the villagers.

Patrika prominently highlighted the issue

State Highway 14, Alwar via Sodawas-Behror, is currently a two-lane highway spanning 65 km. The traffic volume on this highway is increasing day by day, resulting in frequent road accidents.
Over the last 15 years, hundreds have lost their lives on this state highway. Rajasthan Patrika has repeatedly highlighted public concerns, urging the conversion of the Alwar-Behror via Sodawas State Highway into a four-lane road.

