Rajasthan to Begin MSP Procurement of Mustard and Gram from April 10th

Farmers can register for mustard and gram sales through e-Mitra. For registration, farmers will need to upload their Girdawari (land record) and passbook along with the registration form. Procurement will be based on biometric authentication.

This year, along with the nodal agency, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) will also participate in the procurement process. NCCF has been allotted 217 procurement centres each for mustard and gram, while NAFED has been allotted 288 procurement centres each. Thus, a total of 505 procurement centres each for mustard and gram have been approved in the state.

Procurement Task Distribution Minister Dak informed that the Rajasthan State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (RAJFED)’s regional offices in Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kota will oversee procurement in 19 districts through NCCF, while the regional offices in Jaipur, Udaipur, Sri Ganganagar, and Bharatpur will handle procurement in 21 districts through NAFED.

Procurement Rates The support price for mustard has been fixed at ₹5950 per quintal, and for gram at ₹5650 per quintal. Farmers can sell their produce at the procurement centres of the respective area’s cooperative societies or Gram Seva Cooperative Societies.