Rajasthan to Begin MSP Procurement of Mustard and Gram from April 10th

Mustard and gram procurement in Rajasthan will begin on April 10th at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Registration for the same will commence on April 1st.

JaipurMar 24, 2025 / 03:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: The procurement of mustard and gram at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Rajasthan will commence on 10 April. Registration for the same will begin on 1 April. This year, the state anticipates a production of approximately 62 lakh metric tonnes of mustard and approximately 23 lakh metric tonnes of gram. The state proposes to procure 13.89 lakh metric tonnes of mustard and 6.30 lakh metric tonnes of gram.
Farmers can register for mustard and gram sales through e-Mitra. For registration, farmers will need to upload their Girdawari (land record) and passbook along with the registration form. Procurement will be based on biometric authentication.
This year, along with the nodal agency, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) will also participate in the procurement process. NCCF has been allotted 217 procurement centres each for mustard and gram, while NAFED has been allotted 288 procurement centres each. Thus, a total of 505 procurement centres each for mustard and gram have been approved in the state.

Procurement Task Distribution

Minister Dak informed that the Rajasthan State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (RAJFED)’s regional offices in Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kota will oversee procurement in 19 districts through NCCF, while the regional offices in Jaipur, Udaipur, Sri Ganganagar, and Bharatpur will handle procurement in 21 districts through NAFED.

Procurement Rates

The support price for mustard has been fixed at ₹5950 per quintal, and for gram at ₹5650 per quintal. Farmers can sell their produce at the procurement centres of the respective area’s cooperative societies or Gram Seva Cooperative Societies.

Call Centre Established

A call centre has been established at RAJFED. The number is 18001806001. Farmers are advised to bring their produce clean, sorted, and meeting quality standards to the procurement centres.

