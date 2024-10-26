Rajasthan to establish fifth tiger reserve; roar of tigers to echo soon with 108 villages from Dholpur-Karauli included

Out of these, 60 villages are from Dholpur and 48 villages are from Karauli. The park will spread over an area of 757.01 square kilometres. The buffer zone will cover an area of 457 square kilometres, while the core area will be 599 square kilometres. The movement of tigers will be possible in this area. This park will be the second in the Bharatpur division, near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, where tourists can take a jungle safari with tigers.

Leopards, Foxes, and Jackals Will Also Roam Alongside tigers, the tiger reserve will also host a variety of other wildlife. The wildlife census in the Sarmathura range reveals more than 40 leopards, approximately 250 foxes, 25 jackals, 10 to 15 hyenas, 15 to 20 wolves, 25 to 30 bears, and 25 to 30 wild boars. Additionally, around 400 nilgai and over 500 wild boars inhabit the sanctuary. Notably, the dense forests of Karauli and Dholpur districts provide an ideal habitat for diverse wildlife.

Movement of 5 tigers in Dholpur’s boundary Currently, five tigers are moving in Dholpur’s boundary. These include two adult tigers and three cubs. The names of the adult tigers are T-116 and T-117. A female tiger, T-2303, is also roaming in the area.

Tourism will get wings The tiger reserve is expected to open for tourists by the beginning of next year. With this, Dholpur will emerge on the tourism map. Currently, tourists visit Dholpur for the Chambal Safari, but it is not well-developed. After the tiger reserve opens, tourists from the NCR region will also be able to visit.

The proposal for the buffer zone of the Dholpur-Karauli Tiger Reserve has been sent to the department for approval. Once approved, work on the reserve park will begin. – Nahar Singh Sinsewar, DFO, National Chambal Ghariyal Sanctuary

The proposal for the buffer zone of the Dholpur-Karauli Tiger Reserve is likely to be approved soon. After that, efforts will be made to open the park to tourists. – Srinidhi BT, District Collector, Dholpur