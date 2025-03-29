Rajasthan to Launch Cooperative Cab Service to Curb Ola, Uber, Rapido's Arbitrary Pricing

Many Districts Lack Public Transport Many districts lack adequate public transport. In some villages, even roadways buses are unavailable. According to the Transport Department’s report, the number of vehicles per 1,000 people is: Pratapgarh (143), Karauli (131), Jalore (160), Barmer (126), Banswara (268), Churu (128), Udaipur (328), and Rajsamand (215). In contrast, Jaipur has the highest number at 516, followed by Kota with 503 vehicles per 1,000 people.

Ola, Uber, Rapido’s Arbitrary Pricing to End Initially, the cab service will focus on remote areas, with potential for future expansion. This model aims to curb the arbitrary pricing practices of Ola, Uber, and Rapido. Bike, car, and rickshaw services are often unavailable or prohibitively expensive in rural areas. The cooperative service will allow individuals to register their bikes or cars, generating employment and income while addressing transportation challenges.