Rajasthan to Launch Cooperative Cab Service to Curb Ola, Uber, Rapido's Arbitrary Pricing

A co-operative taxi service will soon be launched in Rajasthan, with preparations gaining momentum. Committees will help streamline the process, aiming to curb the dominance of Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

UdaipurMar 29, 2025 / 09:25 am

Patrika Desk

Rajendra Singh Denok
Rajasthan News: Transportation in rural and remote areas remains a distant dream. Thousands of villages lack access to vehicles for hospital visits or school commutes. A recent central government announcement has sparked hope, with plans to launch a ‘Co-operative Taxi Service’ through cooperative societies. If successful, this initiative will significantly improve access to transportation for people in remote villages and hamlets. The state has 8,000 Gram Seva Cooperative Societies, part of a total of 37,642 cooperative societies with over 1.26 crore members. Currently, these societies primarily provide crop loans.

Many Districts Lack Public Transport

Many districts lack adequate public transport. In some villages, even roadways buses are unavailable. According to the Transport Department’s report, the number of vehicles per 1,000 people is: Pratapgarh (143), Karauli (131), Jalore (160), Barmer (126), Banswara (268), Churu (128), Udaipur (328), and Rajsamand (215). In contrast, Jaipur has the highest number at 516, followed by Kota with 503 vehicles per 1,000 people.

Ola, Uber, Rapido’s Arbitrary Pricing to End

Initially, the cab service will focus on remote areas, with potential for future expansion. This model aims to curb the arbitrary pricing practices of Ola, Uber, and Rapido. Bike, car, and rickshaw services are often unavailable or prohibitively expensive in rural areas. The cooperative service will allow individuals to register their bikes or cars, generating employment and income while addressing transportation challenges.

Understanding Company Earnings

Ola: ₹200 ride; Driver: ₹140; Company: ₹60.
Uber: ₹200 ride; Driver: ₹130; Company: ₹70.
Rapido: ₹100 ride; Driver: ₹90-95.

Similar Systems in Singapore, Thailand, and Other Countries

This system is already in place in countries like Singapore and Thailand. Implementing a similar system here would be a revolutionary step, boosting Rajasthan’s tourism and protecting tourists and locals from exploitation and arbitrary pricing.
Rajendra Bhatt, Former Divisional Commissioner

in 5 hours

in 5 hours

