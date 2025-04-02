Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Currently, the department provides malnourished children with 15 grams of milk powder as part of their nutritional supplements. Last month, the Chief Minister announced an increase of 10 grams, prompting the department to process the necessary paperwork. Upon approval, malnourished children will receive 25 grams of milk powder. Approximately 70,000 malnourished children aged 6 months to 5 years will benefit from this initiative. Officials estimate an annual expenditure of approximately ₹3.5 crore.

Malnourished children will now receive 25 grams of milk powder instead of 15 grams, along with their nutritional supplements. Pregnant women will receive a Supposhan Nutri Kit containing ghee, dates, makhana (fox nuts), and other items. Preparations for this initiative have commenced.