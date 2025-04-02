scriptRajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Rajasthan News: The kit will include one kilogram of ghee, along with half a kilogram each of dates, makhana (fox nuts), roasted chickpeas and peanuts, fortified rice, milk powder, and jaggery.

JaipurApr 02, 2025 / 08:35 am

Patrika Desk

Good News for Pregnant Women and Malnourished Children: Malnourished children will now receive 25 grams of milk powder five days a week, incorporated into their nutritional supplements. Pregnant women will receive a Supposhan Nutri Kit containing 1 kg of ghee, along with makhana (fox nuts), dates, and other nutritious items. The Women and Child Development Department has begun preparations and submitted the budget proposal to the Finance Department. Officials expect the increased milk powder for children and the kits for pregnant women to be distributed from July.
Currently, the department provides malnourished children with 15 grams of milk powder as part of their nutritional supplements. Last month, the Chief Minister announced an increase of 10 grams, prompting the department to process the necessary paperwork. Upon approval, malnourished children will receive 25 grams of milk powder. Approximately 70,000 malnourished children aged 6 months to 5 years will benefit from this initiative. Officials estimate an annual expenditure of approximately ₹3.5 crore.
Malnourished children will now receive 25 grams of milk powder instead of 15 grams, along with their nutritional supplements. Pregnant women will receive a Supposhan Nutri Kit containing ghee, dates, makhana (fox nuts), and other items. Preparations for this initiative have commenced.
-O.P. Bunker, Director, Integrated Child Development Services

2.5 Lakh Pregnant Women to Receive Kits

To ensure the birth of healthy babies, pregnant women will now receive Supposhan Nutri Kits. Each kit will contain 1 kg of ghee, along with 500 grams of dates, makhana (fox nuts), roasted chickpeas and peanuts, fortified rice, milk powder, and jaggery. These kits will be provided twice during the 5th to 9th months of pregnancy. Officials estimate that this initiative will benefit approximately 2.5 lakh pregnant women at a cost of approximately ₹25 crore.

News / Special / Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

newsupdate

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

in 5 hours

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

12 hours ago

Horoscope Today, April 2: Success for Six Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope Today, April 2: Success for Six Zodiac Signs

in 5 hours

Latest Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

12 hours ago

JEE Main 2025 April Session Begins Tomorrow; Photo ID Mandatory, Certain Footwear/Clothing Restricted

Special

JEE Main 2025 April Session Begins Tomorrow; Photo ID Mandatory, Certain Footwear/Clothing Restricted

13 hours ago

Rajasthan: Weather to change from 1 April, rains and thunderstorms on these two days

Special

Rajasthan: Weather to change from 1 April, rains and thunderstorms on these two days

1 day ago

Madhya Pradesh Government to Subsidise Electricity Bills by Rs 566 for Over 1 Crore Consumers

Special

Madhya Pradesh Government to Subsidise Electricity Bills by Rs 566 for Over 1 Crore Consumers

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.