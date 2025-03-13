Rajasthan to Recruit 25,750; CM Announces 15 Key Initiatives

He announced 25,750 recruitments for youth and a one-time incentive of ₹10,000 for those securing their first job. ‘Lakhpati Didi’, ‘Drone Didi’, and women ‘sakhis’ will be honoured, and 10 women in each block will be given laptops. Five thousand villages will be made poverty-free.

The CM emphasised water, roads, industrial investment, and employment. Now, Rajasthan Day will be celebrated on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada instead of March 30 every year; ₹25 crore has been allocated for this year. Chief Minister Sharma responded to the debate on the Finance and Appropriation Bill in the Assembly. His address lasted for about two and a quarter hours.

During this time, he targeted senior opposition leaders including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal , and Pradesh Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, while expressing concern over the uproar and breach of decorum in the House. He also mentioned the tears shed by the Assembly Speaker in the House.

Major Budget Announcements 1. Recruitment of 10,000 school teachers, 4,000 Patwaris, 10,000 in the police, and 1,750 in the forest department.

2. Separate directorate for ministerial staff.

3. State-level council for the formation of administrative units.

4. VAT on CNG and domestic gas reduced to 7.5%.

5. Rest areas and eye check-up centres for drivers on three accident-free highways.

6. Automatic testing stations, 2,000 new permits for transport facilities in rural areas.

7. Chief Minister Yuva Rojgar Protsahan Yojana – one-time ₹10,000 for the first job.

8. Polytechnic colleges and mini-secretariats in eight new districts.

9. Efforts to open a campus of Jodhpur IIT in Jaipur.

10. 50 new primary schools to be opened, 100 schools to be upgraded.

11. ₹100 crore each for Centres for Advanced Skilling and Career Counselling in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Udaipur.

12. Urban Improvement Trusts (UITs) in Dausa-Bandikui and Balotra.

13. 25 new municipalities, 4 municipal councils.

14. 25,000 CCTV cameras to be installed.

15. 250 Kalika patrolling units for women’s safety.

Chief Minister’s jibe at Opposition Leaders Shanti Dhariwal: The Chief Minister taunted Shanti Dhariwal, saying that the member from Kota North is now worried about women’s safety. He added, “Better late than never.” During the Congress regime, Shanti Dhariwal had said that Rajasthan is a state of men.

Ashok Gehlot: The public knows everything. Under whose rule did paper leaks happen? Who gave the wrong leases for bajri (gravel)? Who came with placards? Who ate lavishly? What derogatory words were used against whom?

Govind Singh Dotasra: For the first time, the decorum of words was violated in the House. For the first time in the House, it was seen that the Speaker’s pain was expressed through their tears. The Chief Minister, without naming Govind Singh Dotasra, made a sarcastic remark, and while looking towards the Leader of the Opposition, said that the House has been running smoothly for some days. For this, should I thank those who have been invisible for many days, or should I thank those sitting in front of me?