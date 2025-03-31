scriptRajasthan Toll Hike: New Rates Effective Midnight on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Toll Hike: New Rates Effective Midnight on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

Toll Tax Hike on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Motorists travelling to Rajasthan will now have to pay more toll tax on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway.

JaipurMar 31, 2025 / 11:27 am

Patrika Desk

Toll Tax Hike in Rajasthan
Toll Tax Hike in Rajasthan: Motorists travelling in Rajasthan will now have to pay more toll tax on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll rates from 1 April, resulting in an additional burden of ₹10 to ₹70 on vehicles of different categories. These new rates will come into effect from midnight tonight.

Impact on Motorists’ Pockets

The Jaipur-Ajmer highway has two major toll plazas—Thikriya and Bardagawan-Kishangarh—where toll tax rates have been increased. According to the new rates, at the Thikriya toll plaza, the toll for cars will be ₹95 (up from ₹85), light commercial vehicles and minibuses ₹155 (up from ₹140), buses and trucks ₹330 (up from ₹295), 3XL commercial vehicles ₹360 (up from ₹320), heavy vehicles (4 to 6 axles) ₹515 (up from ₹460), and vehicles with more than 7 axles ₹630 (up from ₹560). At the Bardagawan-Kishangarh toll plaza, the toll for cars has been fixed at ₹60 (up from ₹55).
Following this increase, those travelling from Jaipur to Kishangarh by car will now have to pay ₹155, up from ₹140 previously. Similarly, the toll for light commercial vehicles and minibuses has increased from ₹225 to ₹240.

Jaipur-Kishangarh: One of India’s Busiest Highways

The Jaipur-Kishangarh highway is considered one of the top 10 busiest highways in the country. More than 33,000 vehicles on average pass through this highway daily, from which toll is collected. The increased toll rates will directly impact the pockets of motorists. In addition, there are plans to increase toll tax on the Southern Ring Road in Jaipur, although official announcements regarding the new rates are yet to be made.

Toll Hike Cited for Flyover Construction

The NHAI says the toll rate increase is due to infrastructure improvement projects. A total of 10 flyovers have been constructed on Ajmer Road in the last four years, including Bhankrota, Hirapura, Dahmikalan, Mahalan, Nursingpura, Gadhota, Savarda, Padasolia, Mokhampura, and Bandar Sindri.
NHAI officials say that toll rates are revised every year from 1 April, and this increase has also been made under the prescribed procedure. They claim that the toll increase was necessary due to high maintenance costs and new infrastructure development works.

Traffic Congestion Remains a Problem on the Highway

However, local motorists and passengers say that the problem of traffic congestion on the highway still persists, and passengers are not getting any relief despite the increase in toll rates. There is resentment among local motorists and the general public regarding the increase in toll tax. People travelling on this route daily say that the facilities have not improved, but the toll tax is being continuously increased.

