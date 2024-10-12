scriptRajasthan Train Accident: Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express and Tractor Collided | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Train Accident: Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express and Tractor Collided

Sadul Shahar Train Accident: A massive collision occurred between the Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express and a tractor-trailer on Friday night in the outer area of the railway station.

Sri Ganganagar Oct 12, 2024 / 11:13 am

A massive collision occurred between the Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express and a tractor in the outer area of the railway station on Friday night. The train’s engine and several coaches were damaged, and the tractor was also broken into two pieces. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. The tractor driver fled the scene. The GRP and RPF from Shri Ganganagar reached the spot after receiving the information. The accident caused significant inconvenience to the passengers. The train was delayed by about three hours due to the accident.
According to the information, the Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express was approaching the village of Takhtahjara near the Sadulshahar border when the tractor driver attempted to cross the railway track. Meanwhile, the train was approaching, and the tractor driver panicked and left the tractor on the spot, fleeing the scene. The train’s engine then collided with the tractor.
The accident caused significant damage to the train’s engine, and several coaches were also damaged. The police reached the spot and gathered information about the accident. The station master of Sadulshahar railway station also reached the spot, and the train was slowly taken to Sadulshahar railway station. The information about the accident was given to the GRP and railway station in Shri Ganganagar.

New Engine from Shri Ganganagar

The train’s pilot stated that it was not possible to continue the journey with the damaged engine, so a new engine was called from Shri Ganganagar. The train was delayed by about 20 minutes at the accident site, and then it was delayed for about three hours at Sadulshahar railway station. The police are trying to identify the tractor driver based on the tractor’s number.

