Rajasthan Train Accident: Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express and Tractor Collided

According to the information, the Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express was approaching the village of Takhtahjara near the Sadulshahar border when the tractor driver attempted to cross the railway track. Meanwhile, the train was approaching, and the tractor driver panicked and left the tractor on the spot, fleeing the scene. The train’s engine then collided with the tractor.

The accident caused significant damage to the train’s engine, and several coaches were also damaged. The police reached the spot and gathered information about the accident. The station master of Sadulshahar railway station also reached the spot, and the train was slowly taken to Sadulshahar railway station. The information about the accident was given to the GRP and railway station in Shri Ganganagar.