Rajasthan venue for Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son's wedding – Who is bride Amanat?

Jodhpur News: Top political leaders set to attend grand wedding, including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers, the Governor, former Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers.

JodhpurMar 04, 2025 / 09:38 am

Patrika Desk

shivraj singh chouhan son wedding
Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, is all set to host a grand wedding. Kartikeya Chouhan, son of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is set to marry Amanat Bansal on 6th March. Numerous dignitaries from the political and industrial worlds will attend the ceremony.

Politicians and Industrialists to Attend

Several prominent figures from the political sphere will be in attendance. Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, along with Governors, several former Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers are expected to grace the occasion. Furthermore, many leading industrialists will also participate in the wedding celebrations. Following this, two wedding receptions will be hosted by Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi and Bhopal.

Umaid Palace Functions, Bookings in Three Hotels

All wedding functions will be held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. Evening events and dinners will take place on the main lawn, while lunch will be served on the air-conditioned lawn. Besides Umaid Bhawan, rooms have been booked for guests at Radisson and Ajit Bhawan hotels. Over 150 private vehicles have been hired for the event.

Welcome Dinner Today, Sangeet Tomorrow

The Bansal family is hosting the wedding celebrations in Jodhpur. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family will be attending as the baraatis (wedding party). Approximately 125 guests will be attending from Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s side and a similar number from the Bansal family.
Guest arrivals will continue until Tuesday evening. A welcome dinner will be held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in the evening. On Wednesday evening, a Sangeet ceremony will take place in a modern shamiana (temporary structure) directly opposite the palace. On the 6th, the couple will be wed according to Indian traditions.

Amanat is the Daughter of a Prominent Company Owner

Amanat, Kartikeya’s bride-to-be, is the daughter of Anupam Bansal, Executive Director of Liberty Shoes. Amanat studied Psychology at Oxford University, London. Their engagement took place last year.

