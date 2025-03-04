Rajasthan venue for Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son’s wedding – Who is bride Amanat?

Politicians and Industrialists to Attend Several prominent figures from the political sphere will be in attendance. Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, along with Governors, several former Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers are expected to grace the occasion. Furthermore, many leading industrialists will also participate in the wedding celebrations. Following this, two wedding receptions will be hosted by Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi and Bhopal.

Umaid Palace Functions, Bookings in Three Hotels All wedding functions will be held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. Evening events and dinners will take place on the main lawn, while lunch will be served on the air-conditioned lawn. Besides Umaid Bhawan, rooms have been booked for guests at Radisson and Ajit Bhawan hotels. Over 150 private vehicles have been hired for the event.

Welcome Dinner Today, Sangeet Tomorrow The Bansal family is hosting the wedding celebrations in Jodhpur. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family will be attending as the baraatis (wedding party). Approximately 125 guests will be attending from Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s side and a similar number from the Bansal family.

Guest arrivals will continue until Tuesday evening. A welcome dinner will be held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in the evening. On Wednesday evening, a Sangeet ceremony will take place in a modern shamiana (temporary structure) directly opposite the palace. On the 6th, the couple will be wed according to Indian traditions.