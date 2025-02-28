Rajasthan Virus Outbreak: Breathing Difficulties Reported in Half of Patients

The State of OPDs The number of patients in the medicine OPDs of MDM and MG Hospital has increased. More than 400 patients are arriving daily with viral illnesses, primarily affecting the lungs. The viral disease is likely to remain active until Holi and for a few days afterwards. Those with chronic illnesses or smokers are experiencing more difficulty breathing.

Symptoms Beginning with symptoms of cold, cough, and fever, the illness progresses to breathing difficulties within two to three days. Oxygen levels are also decreasing. However, the number of patients requiring hospital admission has not increased yet. In the post-viral effect, the fever is affecting the nervous system.

GBS Also Causes Concern GBS is manifesting as a post-viral effect. This syndrome affects the brain and can be life-threatening. Neurologists report seeing 3 to 5 such cases daily. In GBS, the patient's limbs gradually stop functioning, eventually leading to a comatose state.

The Last Three Viral Outbreaks * In 2024, as winter ended, the most prevalent viral illness was influenza, with symptoms lasting 7 to 10 days.

* During the rainy season and winter of 2024, the virus manifested with joint pain and red rashes.

Pune's Experience Puts Jodhpur on Alert The sudden surge in GBS cases in Pune created a climate of fear, with 200 to 300 cases reported daily. Hospitals faced difficulties in admitting patients. In the last 15-20 days, over 50 GBS patients have been seen in Jodhpur, prompting a heightened alert.