Rajasthan Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted in 21 Districts

IMD Issues Yellow Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next three hours, forecasting light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Sikar and Churu.

SikarJun 24, 2025 / 08:23 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: AI created Image

Heavy Rain Alert: Following a period of high humidity and heat, the weather in the Shekhawati region changed on Monday morning. The district experienced heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. This downpour lasted for about 20 minutes. Several areas, including Nawalgarh Road, were inundated. The humidity increased after the rain, leaving people drenched in sweat. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the next 3 hours, forecasting light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Sikar and Churu. The impact of a low-pressure area over Uttar Pradesh is expected to cause heavy rain in parts of eastern Rajasthan until 27 June. Heavy rainfall activity is predicted to increase in eastern Rajasthan on 24 June.

Orange Alert in 6 Districts, Yellow Alert in 15

An orange alert has been issued for Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, and Sawai Madhopur for the entire day, predicting very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds up to 50 kilometres per hour.
A yellow alert has been issued for Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Sikar, Tonk, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds up to 40 kilometres per hour.

Sikar Weather

In Sikar, cloudy skies and high humidity prevailed from Sunday night. This led to a rise in minimum temperature. Monsoon clouds gathered over the district headquarters early in the morning. A spell of heavy rain began around six o’clock. The weather cleared for a while, and then rain started again at nine o’clock in the morning.
Until 5 pm, Sikar city received 14 mm of rainfall.
Losal – 24 mm,
Shrimadhopur – 21 mm,
Sikar Rural – 19 mm,
Patan – 10 mm of rainfall was recorded.
Humidity increased after the rain. The humidity remained high until late evening.
Fatehpur recorded a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum temperature of 30.2°C.
Sikar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5°C and a minimum temperature of 25.5°C.

