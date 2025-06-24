Rajasthan Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted in 21 Districts

Orange Alert in 6 Districts, Yellow Alert in 15 An orange alert has been issued for Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, and Sawai Madhopur for the entire day, predicting very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds up to 50 kilometres per hour.

A yellow alert has been issued for Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Sikar, Tonk, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds up to 40 kilometres per hour.

Sikar Weather In Sikar, cloudy skies and high humidity prevailed from Sunday night. This led to a rise in minimum temperature. Monsoon clouds gathered over the district headquarters early in the morning. A spell of heavy rain began around six o’clock. The weather cleared for a while, and then rain started again at nine o’clock in the morning.

pic.twitter.com/zraQtqnj5r — मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र जयपुर (@IMDJaipur) June 24, 2025 Until 5 pm, Sikar city received 14 mm of rainfall.

Losal – 24 mm,

Shrimadhopur – 21 mm,

Sikar Rural – 19 mm,

Patan – 10 mm of rainfall was recorded. Until 5 pm, Sikar city received 14 mm of rainfall.Losal – 24 mm,Shrimadhopur – 21 mm,Sikar Rural – 19 mm,Patan – 10 mm of rainfall was recorded.

Humidity increased after the rain. The humidity remained high until late evening.

Fatehpur recorded a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum temperature of 30.2°C.

Sikar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5°C and a minimum temperature of 25.5°C.