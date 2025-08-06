Rajasthan Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Four Districts

Jaipur. Rajasthan is currently not experiencing heavy rainfall. However, light to moderate rain is expected in some districts. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain warning for four districts in the next three hours.
The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, issued an alert at 1 PM on 6 August. According to this alert, light to moderate rain is expected in and around Dholpur, Karauli, Alwar, and Sawai Madhopur districts of Rajasthan.
There is relief news for eastern Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has stated that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at several places in the eastern parts in the next 2-3 days. Specifically, between 8 and 12 August, there is a possibility of good rainfall in parts of Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions.
However, heavy rainfall is unlikely in most parts of the state for the next 4-5 days. The Meteorological Department has stated that there is currently no warning of heavy rain in most areas.