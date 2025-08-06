6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Rajasthan Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Four Districts

According to the alert, light to moderate rain is expected in and around Dholpur, Karauli, Alwar, and Sawai Madhopur districts of Rajasthan.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

imd alert
Rajasthan's weather (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur. Rajasthan is currently not experiencing heavy rainfall. However, light to moderate rain is expected in some districts. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain warning for four districts in the next three hours.

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, issued an alert at 1 PM on 6 August. According to this alert, light to moderate rain is expected in and around Dholpur, Karauli, Alwar, and Sawai Madhopur districts of Rajasthan.

Relief from heavy rain for four to five days

There is relief news for eastern Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has stated that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at several places in the eastern parts in the next 2-3 days. Specifically, between 8 and 12 August, there is a possibility of good rainfall in parts of Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions.

However, heavy rainfall is unlikely in most parts of the state for the next 4-5 days. The Meteorological Department has stated that there is currently no warning of heavy rain in most areas.

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 02:30 pm

English News / Special / Rajasthan Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Four Districts
