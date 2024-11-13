scriptRajasthan Weather: Chill begins to set in Jaipur, fog blankets Ladhuwala in Sri Ganganagar | Rajasthan weather: Chill begins to set in Jaipur, fog blankets Ladhuwala in Sri Ganganagar | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Weather: Chill begins to set in Jaipur, fog blankets Ladhuwala in Sri Ganganagar

In 8 districts of Rajasthan, the temperature has dropped to below 16 degrees Celsius, making the nights cold.

JaipurNov 13, 2024 / 09:38 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: The weather in the state is beginning to change. Cold winds have increased the chill in the air, making people feel the cold in the mornings and evenings. In Jaipur, people felt cold this morning and were seen wearing light warm clothes. Meanwhile, in Sri Ganganagar, the chill is also increasing. The cold winds have led to fog engulfing the area. A thick fog was seen in Ladhuwala area of Sri Ganganagar today. Similarly, in Dausa district, fog was seen in many areas this morning. According to the Meteorological Department, the chill will increase in the coming days and the state will experience severe cold. There is also a possibility of fog engulfing the area.
According to information, the change in the wind pattern has led to an increase in cold in the state. The cold winds from the north have made the weather chilly. People who venture out early in the morning are now taking refuge in light warm clothes. Similarly, in the eastern parts of the state, people are feeling the chill in the morning and evening, and are seen wearing warm clothes.
The temperature has dropped in 8 districts

In 8 districts of the state, the temperature has dropped to below 16 degrees Celsius, making the nights cold. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of western disturbances becoming active next week, which will lead to a drop in day and night temperatures, making the cold even more severe. Last night, the temperature in Jaipur dropped to 18 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest night of the season. The sky was clear, and the sun’s warmth was still present during the day, making the weather warm. The local Meteorological Centre has predicted that the day and night temperatures in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner will remain above normal today.

