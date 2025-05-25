scriptRajasthan Weather Forecast: Eight-Day Outlook for Wind, Rain, and Heat | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Eight-Day Outlook for Wind, Rain, and Heat

The nine-day period of intense heat, known as ‘Nautpa’, has begun in Rajasthan today. However, the weather has already taken a turn.

May 25, 2025 / 02:48 pm

Patrika Desk

पत्रिका फोटो...

Rajasthan Weather (Image: Patrika)

The onset of ‘Nautpa’ (intense summer heat) began today in Rajasthan, but the weather took an unexpected turn beforehand. Several districts, including Jaipur, experienced rainfall overnight, providing relief from the heat. This morning, waterlogging was observed on Jaipur’s streets. Sriganganagar, Jodhpur, and Sikar witnessed strong winds, rain, and hail in several areas. In Sriganganagar, six people were trapped under fallen trees due to a dust storm, while a fallen electricity pole caused a fire. Jodhpur and Sikar also experienced heavy rain and hail.

Warning of Wind and Rain in 6 Districts Today…

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of rain and strong winds for Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Karauli. Winds in these districts could reach speeds of 40-50 km/h. The possibility of strong winds, rain, and heatwave conditions has also been predicted for Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh, and Sriganganagar. An orange alert has been issued for these three districts.

Heatwave Alert for 11 Districts..

An orange alert has been issued for Bhilwara, Tonk, Churu, and Jodhpur, warning of heatwave conditions. A yellow alert has been issued for Jalore, Nagaur, Pali, and Chittorgarh regarding the heat. A red alert has been issued for Barmer, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer concerning the heat. These districts will experience a rise in both day and night temperatures, but no warnings of strong winds or rain have been issued. In border areas, a further increase of 1-2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature is expected in the next 48 hours, potentially exceeding 48 degrees Celsius.

Maximum Temperatures in Key Districts..

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday were: Ajmer 44.2°C, Alwar 40.0°C, Jaipur 42.0°C, Sikar 43.5°C, Kota 44.3°C, Chittorgarh 44.2°C, Barmer 47.6°C, Jaisalmer 47.0°C, Jodhpur 45.0°C, Bikaner 46.6°C, Churu 45.0°C, Sriganganagar 44.6°C, and Mount Abu 35.0°C.

Weather Forecast for the Next 8 Days..

26-27 May 2025: Possibility of light rain and thunderstorms in north-western and eastern Rajasthan.

Scattered rain with winds of 30-40 km/h in Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Bharatpur.
Temperature: 38-42°C, up to 44°C in some areas.

Low probability of hail, but cloudy skies.

28-29 May 2025: Return of heatwave in western Rajasthan (Bikaner, Jodhpur), temperatures up to 44-46°C.

Light rain or drizzle possible in eastern Rajasthan.
Wind speed: 20-30 km/h, possibility of dust storms.

30-31 May 2025: Expected clear weather, increase in sunshine and heat.

Temperature: 42-48°C, especially in western Rajasthan.

Minimal chance of rain, but humidity at 20-30%.
1-2 June 2025: Intense heat and heatwave conditions across Rajasthan.

Temperature: 45-48°C, up to 49°C in some areas.

No rain, clear skies, and intense sunshine.

Night temperatures may also remain above 30°C.

Meanwhile, Delhi Also Affected by Rainfall…

Heavy rain and strong winds disrupted life in Delhi. According to the Meteorological Department, torrential rain with strong winds (35-50 km/h) occurred in Delhi and surrounding areas in the early hours. This led to severe waterlogging on Delhi’s roads. Traffic jams caused significant inconvenience to school buses and office-goers. According to Delhi Airport sources, at least 25 flights were diverted.

