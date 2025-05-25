Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Eight-Day Outlook for Wind, Rain, and Heat

Warning of Wind and Rain in 6 Districts Today… The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of rain and strong winds for Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Karauli. Winds in these districts could reach speeds of 40-50 km/h. The possibility of strong winds, rain, and heatwave conditions has also been predicted for Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh, and Sriganganagar. An orange alert has been issued for these three districts.

Heatwave Alert for 11 Districts.. An orange alert has been issued for Bhilwara, Tonk, Churu, and Jodhpur, warning of heatwave conditions. A yellow alert has been issued for Jalore, Nagaur, Pali, and Chittorgarh regarding the heat. A red alert has been issued for Barmer, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer concerning the heat. These districts will experience a rise in both day and night temperatures, but no warnings of strong winds or rain have been issued. In border areas, a further increase of 1-2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature is expected in the next 48 hours, potentially exceeding 48 degrees Celsius.

Maximum Temperatures in Key Districts.. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday were: Ajmer 44.2°C, Alwar 40.0°C, Jaipur 42.0°C, Sikar 43.5°C, Kota 44.3°C, Chittorgarh 44.2°C, Barmer 47.6°C, Jaisalmer 47.0°C, Jodhpur 45.0°C, Bikaner 46.6°C, Churu 45.0°C, Sriganganagar 44.6°C, and Mount Abu 35.0°C.

Weather Forecast for the Next 8 Days.. 26-27 May 2025: Possibility of light rain and thunderstorms in north-western and eastern Rajasthan. Scattered rain with winds of 30-40 km/h in Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Bharatpur.

Temperature: 38-42°C, up to 44°C in some areas. Low probability of hail, but cloudy skies. 28-29 May 2025: Return of heatwave in western Rajasthan (Bikaner, Jodhpur), temperatures up to 44-46°C. Light rain or drizzle possible in eastern Rajasthan.

Wind speed: 20-30 km/h, possibility of dust storms. 30-31 May 2025: Expected clear weather, increase in sunshine and heat. Temperature: 42-48°C, especially in western Rajasthan. Minimal chance of rain, but humidity at 20-30%.

1-2 June 2025: Intense heat and heatwave conditions across Rajasthan. Temperature: 45-48°C, up to 49°C in some areas. No rain, clear skies, and intense sunshine. Night temperatures may also remain above 30°C.