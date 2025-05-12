Rajasthan Weather: Heavy Winds and Rain Predicted for Five Divisions; IMD Forecast for 13 to 15 May

Weather in East and West Rajasthan to Change on May 13 The weather department forecasts a decrease in thunderstorm activity in parts of western Rajasthan from May 13. A temperature increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is also expected. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is possible in parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions in eastern Rajasthan on May 13.

Possibility of a New Heatwave According to the meteorological department, from May 14, the maximum temperature in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions is likely to reach 44-45 degrees Celsius, with a possibility of a new heatwave in some areas. Similar weather conditions are expected on May 15.

Bikaner Records Highest Maximum Temperature According to meteorological department data, the highest maximum temperature in Rajasthan over the past 24 hours was recorded in Bikaner at 42.3 degrees Celsius (0.2 degrees above normal). The highest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius in Bikaner.