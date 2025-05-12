scriptRajasthan Weather: Heavy Winds and Rain Predicted for Five Divisions; IMD Forecast for 13 to 15 May | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Special

Rajasthan Weather: Heavy Winds and Rain Predicted for Five Divisions; IMD Forecast for 13 to 15 May

The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh alert predicting thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light to moderate rain in parts of five divisions of Rajasthan today, 12 May.

May 12, 2025 / 03:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Heavy Rain Alert
Rajasthan Weather: The meteorological department has issued a new alert stating that there is a possibility of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light to moderate rain in parts of the five divisions of Rajasthan today, May 12. According to the weather department’s prediction, on May 12, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light to moderate rain in parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions. According to the meteorological department, the weather will change in many parts of Rajasthan from May 13 to 15.

Weather in East and West Rajasthan to Change on May 13

The weather department forecasts a decrease in thunderstorm activity in parts of western Rajasthan from May 13. A temperature increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is also expected. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is possible in parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions in eastern Rajasthan on May 13.

Possibility of a New Heatwave

According to the meteorological department, from May 14, the maximum temperature in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions is likely to reach 44-45 degrees Celsius, with a possibility of a new heatwave in some areas. Similar weather conditions are expected on May 15.

Bikaner Records Highest Maximum Temperature

According to meteorological department data, the highest maximum temperature in Rajasthan over the past 24 hours was recorded in Bikaner at 42.3 degrees Celsius (0.2 degrees above normal). The highest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius in Bikaner.

Nathdwara Records Highest Rainfall in the Past 24 Hours

According to meteorological department data, a dust storm occurred in Ganganagar district, and light to moderate rain with thunderstorms was recorded in several parts of the state over the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 46 mm was recorded in Nathdwara, Rajsamand.

News / Special / Rajasthan Weather: Heavy Winds and Rain Predicted for Five Divisions; IMD Forecast for 13 to 15 May

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

in 5 hours

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

National News

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

in 47 minutes

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

Patrika plus

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

3 hours ago

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

National News

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

3 hours ago

Latest Special

Rajasthan Weather: Heavy Winds and Rain Predicted for Five Divisions; IMD Forecast for 13 to 15 May

Special

Rajasthan Weather: Heavy Winds and Rain Predicted for Five Divisions; IMD Forecast for 13 to 15 May

in 4 hours

Indian Daughter Soars in Tejas: Rajasthan's Mohna Singh Makes History

Special

Indian Daughter Soars in Tejas: Rajasthan's Mohna Singh Makes History

in 3 hours

Jaipur Elevated Road Closure: 15-Day Traffic Diversion Announced

Jaipur

Jaipur Elevated Road Closure: 15-Day Traffic Diversion Announced

2 hours ago

First Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to Depart Today

Jodhpur

First Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to Depart Today

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.