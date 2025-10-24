Rajasthan Weather: Rain in Eastern Rajasthan on October 26, 27, and 28 to increase cold; Sikar and Dausa colder than Mount Abu last night

Rajasthan Weather Update News: The continuous drop in night temperatures in many cities of Rajasthan has made the weather cold. However, in many cities, the day's mercury is still recorded at normal or above, preventing the cold from becoming severe. The Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy skies and light rain in many areas, including Kota and Udaipur, this week. According to meteorologists, a weak Western Disturbance, which is becoming active in the next 24 hours from the direction of Eastern Pakistan, is likely to cause scattered showers in many parts of the state this week. Consequently, a slight drop in day and night temperatures is expected. Light fog is also anticipated in the mornings and evenings in some parts of the northwest.