Rajasthan Weather: Rain in Eastern Rajasthan on October 26, 27, and 28 to increase cold; Sikar and Dausa colder than Mount Abu last night

Mount Abu and Dausa were colder than usual last night, according to a Patrika photo.

3 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 24, 2025

Rajasthan Weather (Image: Patrika)

Rajasthan Weather Update News: The continuous drop in night temperatures in many cities of Rajasthan has made the weather cold. However, in many cities, the day's mercury is still recorded at normal or above, preventing the cold from becoming severe. The Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy skies and light rain in many areas, including Kota and Udaipur, this week. According to meteorologists, a weak Western Disturbance, which is becoming active in the next 24 hours from the direction of Eastern Pakistan, is likely to cause scattered showers in many parts of the state this week. Consequently, a slight drop in day and night temperatures is expected. Light fog is also anticipated in the mornings and evenings in some parts of the northwest.

Sikar-Dausa Coldest Last Night

With the clearing of clouds last night and a decrease in air pollution levels, a drop in the minimum temperature was recorded in many cities, including Jaipur. The minimum temperature in Jaipur on Wednesday night was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius, down from 19.2 degrees Celsius the previous night. The cold was more intense in the Shekhawati region and Dausa district last night. Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 13.0 degrees Celsius and Dausa 13.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the plains. Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.



Night Temperatures Dropped in Nine Cities

In the last 24 hours, the rapid drop in night temperatures in many cities of the state after the clouds cleared has increased the intensity of the cold at night. Last night, the minimum temperature in 9 cities of Rajasthan was recorded around or below 15 degrees Celsius. Ajmer recorded 15.4, Vanasthali 15.7, Alwar 15.4, Nagaur 14.4, Jalore 15.1, Pilani 15.5, and Lunkaransar recorded a night temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius. Sirohi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, and Karauli 16.3 degrees Celsius.

Warm Weather in Western Rajasthan

In the border districts of Rajasthan, the maximum temperature is still above normal, making the cold feel less intense for now. People are experiencing scorching heat during the day. However, there is a slight coolness in the weather in the mornings and evenings. According to meteorologists, scattered showers due to the influence of the Western Disturbance this week are likely to cause a drop in maximum temperatures as well. However, the weather is expected to remain dry in most cities of the state in the first week of November.



Weather Forecast for the Next Two Weeks

According to the Meteorological Department, from October 26 to 28, cloudy skies and light rain are expected in Kota, Udaipur, and surrounding areas of South-Eastern Rajasthan. The weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most other parts. Scattered showers are possible in some parts of Eastern Rajasthan. In contrast, the weather is expected to be dry in Western Rajasthan during this period.
October 24 – November 06, 2025: During the first and second weeks, due to potential weather changes in the southeastern parts, the maximum temperature is expected to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal. The temperature in the remaining parts of the state is expected to be around normal.

Published on:

24 Oct 2025 04:00 pm

Rajasthan Weather: Rain in Eastern Rajasthan on October 26, 27, and 28 to increase cold; Sikar and Dausa colder than Mount Abu last night

