scriptRajasthan: Weather to change from 1 April, rains and thunderstorms on these two days | Rajasthan: Weather to change from 1 April, rains and thunderstorms on these two days | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan: Weather to change from 1 April, rains and thunderstorms on these two days

Weather Update: The meteorological department predicts a change in weather in Rajasthan from April 1st. Light rain with thunderstorms is likely in the state over these two days.

JaipurMar 31, 2025 / 07:31 pm

Patrika Desk

Weather Update 1 April Weather Change Meteorological Department Prediction Rajasthan these 2 days Rain and Thunderstrom
Weather Update: The weather in Rajasthan will change from 1 April. The Meteorological Department predicts that a western disturbance will become active in the state from Monday. Due to its effect, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in Jaipur and Ajmer divisions on 2 April. Similarly, on 3 April, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in three divisions of Rajasthan: Jaipur, Ajmer, and Kota. However, the morning and evening chill persists in Rajasthan due to the influence of the northerly winds.

Highest Maximum Temperature Recorded in Barmer, Rajasthan

According to the Meteorological Department’s data, the highest maximum temperature in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours was recorded in Barmer district. The temperature here was 37.4 degrees Celsius. If we talk about the lowest temperature in the state, according to the data, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.0 degrees Celsius in Sikar. According to observations recorded at 08.30 IST today, the average humidity in most parts of the state was recorded between 15 and 50 percent.

Temperature to Rise in South-West Rajasthan

The Meteorological Department has alerted that there is a strong possibility of the temperature rising to 40 degrees Celsius in South-West Rajasthan on 3 April and above 42 degrees Celsius on 5-6 April.

Night Temperature Highest in Jaipur

The night temperature is increasing in Jaipur. On Sunday, the city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 19.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state. In addition, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperature increased by 2 degrees Celsius and the night temperature by 1.3 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur’s weather will change slightly from Monday.

News / Special / Rajasthan: Weather to change from 1 April, rains and thunderstorms on these two days

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur's Eid-ul-Fitr: Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Worshippers

Special

Jaipur's Eid-ul-Fitr: Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Worshippers

2 hours ago

Rajasthan Toll Hike: New Rates Effective Midnight on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

Special

Rajasthan Toll Hike: New Rates Effective Midnight on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

3 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh Government to Subsidise Electricity Bills by Rs 566 for Over 1 Crore Consumers

Special

Madhya Pradesh Government to Subsidise Electricity Bills by Rs 566 for Over 1 Crore Consumers

in 1 hour

Sikandar Box Office: Salman Khan's New Film Shatters Opening Day Records

Bollywood

Sikandar Box Office: Salman Khan's New Film Shatters Opening Day Records

5 hours ago

Latest Special

Madhya Pradesh Government to Subsidise Electricity Bills by Rs 566 for Over 1 Crore Consumers

Special

Madhya Pradesh Government to Subsidise Electricity Bills by Rs 566 for Over 1 Crore Consumers

in 1 hour

Rajasthan: Railway to Construct Four-Lane Underbridge, Benefiting 500,000

Special

Rajasthan: Railway to Construct Four-Lane Underbridge, Benefiting 500,000

55 minutes ago

Over 300 Encroachments on Railway Land in Rajasthan Face Demolition

Special

Over 300 Encroachments on Railway Land in Rajasthan Face Demolition

2 hours ago

Jaipur's Eid-ul-Fitr: Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Worshippers

Special

Jaipur's Eid-ul-Fitr: Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Worshippers

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.