Rajasthan: Weather to change from 1 April, rains and thunderstorms on these two days

Highest Maximum Temperature Recorded in Barmer, Rajasthan According to the Meteorological Department’s data, the highest maximum temperature in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours was recorded in Barmer district. The temperature here was 37.4 degrees Celsius. If we talk about the lowest temperature in the state, according to the data, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.0 degrees Celsius in Sikar. According to observations recorded at 08.30 IST today, the average humidity in most parts of the state was recorded between 15 and 50 percent.

Temperature to Rise in South-West Rajasthan The Meteorological Department has alerted that there is a strong possibility of the temperature rising to 40 degrees Celsius in South-West Rajasthan on 3 April and above 42 degrees Celsius on 5-6 April.