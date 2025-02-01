Rajasthan Weather to Change from Tomorrow: Fresh Western Disturbance to Bring Rain to 6 Divisions

Temperature to Rise Due to Western Disturbance According to the Meteorological Centre, the cold weather will persist for the next seven days. In the first week, a new western disturbance becoming active will cause light rain in many parts of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, a weak western disturbance will have a partial effect on the state until Sunday. Due to its effect, the temperature is likely to increase by one to two degrees in 48 hours.

Dungarpur Hottest in the State The weather in the state remained mostly dry in the last 24 hours (Friday). The weather was warm during the day and cold at night. Strong sunshine during the day gave a feeling of warmth, while cold winds at night increased the cold. The highest temperature was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu. Jaipur’s maximum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 12 degrees Celsius.