Rajasthan Weather Warning: Orange Alert for 17 Districts, Yellow Alert for 16

Yellow Alert Issued for these 16 Districts… The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, and Sri Ganganagar. These districts have been warned of strong winds along with rain. Wind speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour are expected.

Orange Alert Issued for these 17 Districts… The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur, Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Pali. These districts have been warned of heavy rain and strong dust storms, with wind speeds expected to reach 40-60 kilometres per hour.