Rajasthan Weather Warning: Orange Alert for 17 Districts, Yellow Alert for 16

Rajasthan Weather Alert: A warning has been issued for heavy rain and strong winds in Rajasthan.

JaipurMay 06, 2025 / 09:35 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update Rajasthan
Weather News: Rajasthan has been experiencing a spell of dust storms and rain for the past three to four days. A weather alert has been issued for the entire state for a third consecutive day today, warning of strong winds and heavy rain across more than half of Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for 17 districts and a yellow alert for 16 districts. A warning of dust storms and rain has been issued for all 33 districts. According to the Meteorological Department, the impact of a western disturbance is expected to continue in the southern and eastern parts of the state for the next 4-5 days. Meanwhile, temperatures have dropped across all districts due to the dust storms and rain.

Yellow Alert Issued for these 16 Districts…

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, and Sri Ganganagar. These districts have been warned of strong winds along with rain. Wind speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour are expected.

Orange Alert Issued for these 17 Districts…

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur, Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Pali. These districts have been warned of heavy rain and strong dust storms, with wind speeds expected to reach 40-60 kilometres per hour.

