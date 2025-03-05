Rajasthan government introduces new rule for tenants; now they must pay this fee

Online Registration According to the new changes, tenant registration will be online. This facility will prevent people from having to visit offices for registration. They can easily register from home. Current Stamp Duty on Rent Agreements Currently, the stamp duty on rent agreements is 0.02 per cent. However, for a property worth ₹10 lakh, the stamp duty will only be ₹200. Furthermore, registering tenants will provide their name and address, making it easier to identify them.

Ease for Landlords This facility will provide significant relief to landlords. If a dispute arises between a tenant and a landlord, the police will be able to easily access all the necessary information.