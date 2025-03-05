scriptRajasthan government introduces new rule for tenants; now they must pay this fee | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan government introduces new rule for tenants; now they must pay this fee

With the implementation of the new Rajasthan Rental Property Registration Rule, there is an expectation that disputes will decrease.

JaipurMar 05, 2025 / 09:49 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Rental Property Registration Rule: People often leave their homes to move to bigger cities for work or education, making a living by renting accommodation. The Rajasthan government has amended the rules for those living in rented properties. Now, registration will be mandatory for properties rented for less than a year. This will affect those who rent houses for short periods.

Online Registration

According to the new changes, tenant registration will be online. This facility will prevent people from having to visit offices for registration. They can easily register from home.

Current Stamp Duty on Rent Agreements

Currently, the stamp duty on rent agreements is 0.02 per cent. However, for a property worth ₹10 lakh, the stamp duty will only be ₹200. Furthermore, registering tenants will provide their name and address, making it easier to identify them.

Ease for Landlords

This facility will provide significant relief to landlords. If a dispute arises between a tenant and a landlord, the police will be able to easily access all the necessary information.

