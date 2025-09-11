Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan: Monsoon 2025 Brings Joy to Jaipur with Abundant Rainfall

How much rain fell in Jaipur during the 2024 monsoon season? The figures so far will please you. We also look at rainfall data for the past 24 monsoon seasons.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

up monsoon rain alert 23 districts weather update september
Rain in Jaipur (Image: Patrika)

Monsoon Update: Jaipur received above-normal rainfall this monsoon season. From 1 June to 9 September, 905 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Jaipur district. According to the Water Resources Department data, Jaipur district received 87.73% more rainfall than normal. The normal rainfall in Jaipur from 1 June to 30 September is 511.93 millimetres. Normal rainfall from 1 June to 9 September is 482 millimetres. So far, Jaipur has received 900 millimetres of rainfall. According to the meteorological centre, rainfall activity will decrease in Jaipur over the next week. The Meteorological Department predicts that the monsoon will withdraw from the state after 20 September.

Total rainfall of 693.1 millimetres recorded in the state so far

According to data from the Meteorological Department’s Jaipur centre, this has been remarkable. The monsoon has thoroughly satisfied Rajasthan this year. In Monsoon 2025, a total of 693.1 millimetres of rainfall has been recorded in the state so far. Last year, 624.28 mm of rainfall had occurred by now.

Only one district in Rajasthan recorded normal rainfall

In the 2025 monsoon season, 23 districts in Rajasthan recorded significantly above-normal rainfall, 17 districts recorded above-normal rainfall, and 1 district recorded normal rainfall. Sirohi district received the highest rainfall in Rajasthan this season. Sirohi recorded a total of 2163 mm of rainfall this season. The highest rainfall in a single day during the monsoon season so far was 502 mm recorded in Nainwa, Bundi.

Monsoon 2025 – Rajasthan districts with significantly above-normal rainfall

Ajmer
Balotra
Baran
Beawar
Bundi
Churu
Dausa
Dholpur
Didwana-Kuchaman
Ganganagar
Hanumangarh
Jaipur
Jalore
Jhunjhunu
Jodhpur
Karauli
Kota
Nagaur
Pali
Phalodi
Sawai Madhopur
Sikar
Tonk.

Monsoon 2025 – These districts received above-normal rainfall

Alwar
Jaisalmer
Banswara
Barmer
Bharatpur
Bhilwara
Bikaner
Chittorgarh
Deeg
Dungarpur
Jhalawar
Kherthal-Tijara
Kotputli- Behror
Pratapgarh
Rajsamand
Salumber
Udaipur.

See Jaipur's 25-year rainfall record

Year – Rainfall (in MM)
2000 243.5
2001 – 292.9
2002 – 139.2
2003 386.3
2004 – 428
2005 279
2006 – 240
2007 245
2008 389
2009 195
2010 – 303
2011 318
2012 393
2013 – 576.1
2014 337
2015 – 302.2
2016 – 377
2017 252.5
2018 275.5
2019 – 420.5
2020 705
2021 342
2022 543
2023 558
2024 Over 1040.

11 Sept 2025 01:01 pm

