Rajasthan: Monsoon 2025 Brings Joy to Jaipur with Abundant Rainfall

Monsoon Update: Jaipur received above-normal rainfall this monsoon season. From 1 June to 9 September, 905 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Jaipur district. According to the Water Resources Department data, Jaipur district received 87.73% more rainfall than normal. The normal rainfall in Jaipur from 1 June to 30 September is 511.93 millimetres. Normal rainfall from 1 June to 9 September is 482 millimetres. So far, Jaipur has received 900 millimetres of rainfall. According to the meteorological centre, rainfall activity will decrease in Jaipur over the next week. The Meteorological Department predicts that the monsoon will withdraw from the state after 20 September.
According to data from the Meteorological Department’s Jaipur centre, this has been remarkable. The monsoon has thoroughly satisfied Rajasthan this year. In Monsoon 2025, a total of 693.1 millimetres of rainfall has been recorded in the state so far. Last year, 624.28 mm of rainfall had occurred by now.
In the 2025 monsoon season, 23 districts in Rajasthan recorded significantly above-normal rainfall, 17 districts recorded above-normal rainfall, and 1 district recorded normal rainfall. Sirohi district received the highest rainfall in Rajasthan this season. Sirohi recorded a total of 2163 mm of rainfall this season. The highest rainfall in a single day during the monsoon season so far was 502 mm recorded in Nainwa, Bundi.
Year – Rainfall (in MM)
2000– 243.5
2001 – 292.9
2002 – 139.2
2003– 386.3
2004 – 428
2005– 279
2006 – 240
2007– 245
2008– 389
2009– 195
2010 – 303
2011– 318
2012– 393
2013 – 576.1
2014– 337
2015 – 302.2
2016 – 377
2017– 252.5
2018– 275.5
2019 – 420.5
2020– 705
2021– 342
2022– 543
2023– 558
2024– Over 1040.