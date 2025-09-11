Rajasthan: Monsoon 2025 Brings Joy to Jaipur with Abundant Rainfall

Monsoon Update: Jaipur received above-normal rainfall this monsoon season. From 1 June to 9 September, 905 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Jaipur district. According to the Water Resources Department data, Jaipur district received 87.73% more rainfall than normal. The normal rainfall in Jaipur from 1 June to 30 September is 511.93 millimetres. Normal rainfall from 1 June to 9 September is 482 millimetres. So far, Jaipur has received 900 millimetres of rainfall. According to the meteorological centre, rainfall activity will decrease in Jaipur over the next week. The Meteorological Department predicts that the monsoon will withdraw from the state after 20 September.