Raksha Bandhan Special Train to Operate in Rajasthan Today

Bandikui. In view of the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during the Raksha Bandhan festival, the railways are operating a Jaipur-Rewari-Jaipur Raksha Bandhan special train service. This will facilitate travel for passengers from Dausa and Bandikui stations in the district.
According to Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, train number 09701, the Jaipur-Rewari Raksha Bandhan special train service, will depart from Jaipur at 12.15 pm on Sunday and arrive in Rewari at 3.55 pm. En route, it will stop at Gandhi Nagar Jaipur, Gaitor Jagatpura, Dausa, Bandikui, Rajgarh, Alwar, and Khairthal stations, among others.
Similarly, the Rewari-Jaipur train number 09702, Raksha Bandhan special train service, will depart from Rewari at 4.30 pm on 10 August and arrive in Jaipur at 7.30 pm. This train will have a total of 11 coaches, including 9 general class coaches and 2 guard coaches.
On Saturday, during the Raksha Bandhan festival, people were seen waiting for buses at Mukurpura crossing and other places. There was a rush of vehicles on the roads connecting the city and villages to reach their destinations. People were seen travelling in private and other vehicles.