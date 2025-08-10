10 August 2025,

Sunday

Raksha Bandhan Special Train to Operate in Rajasthan Today

In view of the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during the Raksha Bandhan festival, Indian Railways is operating a special train service between Jaipur and Rewari. The Jaipur-Rewari-Jaipur Raksha Bandhan Special will run to accommodate the extra passengers.

Dausa

Patrika Desk

Aug 10, 2025

train
Train (Image: Patrika)

Bandikui. In view of the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during the Raksha Bandhan festival, the railways are operating a Jaipur-Rewari-Jaipur Raksha Bandhan special train service. This will facilitate travel for passengers from Dausa and Bandikui stations in the district.

According to Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, train number 09701, the Jaipur-Rewari Raksha Bandhan special train service, will depart from Jaipur at 12.15 pm on Sunday and arrive in Rewari at 3.55 pm. En route, it will stop at Gandhi Nagar Jaipur, Gaitor Jagatpura, Dausa, Bandikui, Rajgarh, Alwar, and Khairthal stations, among others.

Similarly, the Rewari-Jaipur train number 09702, Raksha Bandhan special train service, will depart from Rewari at 4.30 pm on 10 August and arrive in Jaipur at 7.30 pm. This train will have a total of 11 coaches, including 9 general class coaches and 2 guard coaches.

People seen waiting for transport

On Saturday, during the Raksha Bandhan festival, people were seen waiting for buses at Mukurpura crossing and other places. There was a rush of vehicles on the roads connecting the city and villages to reach their destinations. People were seen travelling in private and other vehicles.

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 11:07 am

English News / Special / Raksha Bandhan Special Train to Operate in Rajasthan Today
