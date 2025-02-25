scriptREET 2024 Exam: Railway to Run ‘REET Special Train’ from Dheer Ka Balaji Station | REET 2024 Exam: Railway to Run REET Special Train from Dheer Ka Balaji Station | Latest News | Patrika News
REET 2024 Exam: Railway to Run ‘REET Special Train’ from Dheer Ka Balaji Station

REET-2024 Exam: Railway’s Gift for REET Examinees. A special REET train will run from Dheher Ke Balaji station. Know its complete details.

JaipurFeb 25, 2025 / 12:18 pm

Patrika Desk

REET special trains

Representative Image

REET-2024 Exam: Railways has announced special trains for REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) exam candidates. According to railway officials, a special train will run between Dheer ka Balaji (Jaipur)-Gwalior (one trip). This train will depart from Dheer ka Balaji station at 7 PM on 27 February and arrive in Gwalior at 4 AM the next day. From Gwalior, the train will depart at 8:30 AM on 28 February and reach Dheer ka Balaji station at 5:55 PM. The train will stop at several stations including Jaipur, Gandhi Nagar, Dausa, Bandikui, Dausa, and Agra Cantt during its journey.
A Jodhpur-Gwalior-Dheer ka Balaji exam special train (one trip) will depart from Jodhpur at 11 PM on 25 February and arrive at Jaipur station at 4 AM.

Departure from Gwalior on 26 February at 7:30 PM

After a ten-minute stop, the train will depart and reach Gwalior at 12:30 PM. Similarly, the Gwalior-Dheer ka Balaji special train (one trip) will depart from Gwalior at 7:30 PM on 26 February and reach Dheer ka Balaji station at 4:30 AM.

Exam on 27 and 28 February

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET-2024) will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer on 27 and 28 February.

