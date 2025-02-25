REET 2024 Exam: Railway to Run ‘REET Special Train’ from Dheer Ka Balaji Station

A Jodhpur-Gwalior-Dheer ka Balaji exam special train (one trip) will depart from Jodhpur at 11 PM on 25 February and arrive at Jaipur station at 4 AM. Departure from Gwalior on 26 February at 7:30 PM After a ten-minute stop, the train will depart and reach Gwalior at 12:30 PM. Similarly, the Gwalior-Dheer ka Balaji special train (one trip) will depart from Gwalior at 7:30 PM on 26 February and reach Dheer ka Balaji station at 4:30 AM.

Exam on 27 and 28 February The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET-2024) will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer on 27 and 28 February.