REET 2025: Free bus travel and special trains for Rajasthan exam candidates

REET Exam 2025: Candidates appearing for the REET exam in Rajasthan will be able to travel free of cost to their examination centres on roadways buses. In addition, special trains have also been arranged for REET candidates.

JaipurFeb 26, 2025 / 08:18 am

Patrika Desk

Candidates applying for the REET exam have been provided with free travel by the Rajasthan government for a total of five days – two days before and two days after the exam. Candidates will need to show their admit card to avail this facility.

Free Travel on Roadways Buses Until 2 March

If a candidate’s exam is on 27 February, they can travel free on Roadways buses from 25 February to 1 March. Similarly, if a candidate’s exam is on 28 February, they can travel free on Roadways buses from 26 February to 2 March.

Facility Available on Roadways’ Blue Line Buses

This facility will be provided only on Roadways’ Blue Line buses. The REET exam for teacher recruitment will be held on 27 and 28 February in Rajasthan. More than 14,29,800 students have registered to appear for this exam across the state.

Special Trains for REET Exam

The North Western Railway is operating special train services – Sri Ganganagar-Daurai (Ajmer)-Sri Ganganagar and Bharatpur-Jaipur-Bharatpur REET Exam Specials – to provide convenient and safe travel for candidates participating in the REET exam 2025.
Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, informed that the Sri Ganganagar-Daurai (Ajmer)-Sri Ganganagar REET Exam Special will depart from Sri Ganganagar at 3:35 pm on 27 February and arrive in Daurai at 6:55 am the next day. Similarly, the Daurai (Ajmer)-Sri Ganganagar REET Exam Special will depart from Daurai on 28 February. In addition, the Bharatpur-Jaipur-Bharatpur REET Exam Special will depart from Bharatpur on Wednesday. A Medta Road-Bharatpur REET Exam Special will also commence on Wednesday.

1,731 Examination Centres Established in 41 Districts

1,731 examination centres have been established across 41 districts in Rajasthan. The REET exam will be conducted in three shifts over two days at these centres. Jaipur will see the highest number of candidates for the state-wide REET exam, with 2,70,018 candidates. 233 examination centres have been set up in Jaipur city for this purpose. Balotra will have the lowest number of candidates, with 11 examination centres established.

