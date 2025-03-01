scriptRing Road Ajmer: Major boost for city with new ring road and stadium announcement | Ring Road Ajmer: Major boost for city with new ring road and stadium announcement | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Ring Road Ajmer: Major boost for city with new ring road and stadium announcement

Ajmer Development: Ajmer city’s development will accelerate significantly. The city will be freed from the entry of heavy vehicles. Furthermore, a multi-purpose stadium will provide the city with a new venue for various events.

AjmerMar 01, 2025 / 10:32 am

Patrika Desk

jabalpur ring road
Ajmer. Thanks to the efforts of Assembly Speaker Vasudeo Devnani, Ajmer city has received the gift of a ring road and a multi-purpose stadium in the state budget. These budget announcements will further accelerate the development of Ajmer city. The city will be freed from the entry of heavy vehicles. A new venue for various events will also be available to the city with the multi-purpose stadium.
In the budget presented in the Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari , Ajmer city has been given major gifts.

Assembly Speaker Vasudeo Devnani had urged Chief Minister Bhanwar Lal Sharma to announce a ring road in Ajmer to ban the entry of heavy vehicles into Ajmer city and for the rapid industrial development of the city. Following Devnani’s request, the state government has approved ₹3 crore for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a ring road in Ajmer.
Similarly, a multi-purpose stadium in Ajmer has also been announced in the budget reply. For a long time, the city has felt the need for a place where sporting events as well as various religious, cultural and social events could be held. This multi-purpose stadium will provide the city with such a venue.

