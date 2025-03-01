Ring Road Ajmer: Major boost for city with new ring road and stadium announcement

In the budget presented in the Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari , Ajmer city has been given major gifts. Assembly Speaker Vasudeo Devnani had urged Chief Minister Bhanwar Lal Sharma to announce a ring road in Ajmer to ban the entry of heavy vehicles into Ajmer city and for the rapid industrial development of the city. Following Devnani’s request, the state government has approved ₹3 crore for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a ring road in Ajmer.

Similarly, a multi-purpose stadium in Ajmer has also been announced in the budget reply. For a long time, the city has felt the need for a place where sporting events as well as various religious, cultural and social events could be held. This multi-purpose stadium will provide the city with such a venue.