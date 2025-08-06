6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Rockfall on Haridwar Railway Track Cancels Two Rajasthan-Bound Trains

A rockfall on the Haridwar-Motichur rail section of the Haridwar-Dehradun route has affected the running of trains coming to Rajasthan.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

Haridwar-Dehradun-route
Photo: ANI

Jaipur. On Tuesday, a rockfall occurred on the Haridwar-Motichur rail section of the Haridwar-Dehradun route. Although there was no major damage, the rockfall on the railway track disrupted rail traffic.

The incident occurred on Tuesday on the Haridwar-Dehradun railway line, in the Haridwar-Motichur section. The rockfall near tunnel T-02, under the Moradabad division of the Northern Railway, affected several trains. The operation of several trains coming to Rajasthan was also affected.

Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of the North Western Railway, stated that two trains coming to Rajasthan were cancelled due to the rockfall on the railway track in Haridwar. Three trains were partially cancelled. They stated that no passengers were injured and there were no casualties in this incident. However, trains were cancelled and partially cancelled due to safety concerns.



Two Trains Cancelled

1. Train number 19610, Yog Nagri Rishikesh-Udaipur train will be cancelled on 5 August.
2. Train number 14887, Rishikesh-Barmer train will be cancelled on 5 August.

Partially Cancelled Trains

1. Train number 14888, Barmer Rishikesh rail service, which departed from Barmer on 5 August, will only operate up to Saharanpur. That is, it will be partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Rishikesh.
2. Train number 19031, Sabarmati Yog Nagri Rishikesh rail service, which departed from Sabarmati on 5 August, will only operate up to Haridwar. That is, it will be partially cancelled between Haridwar and Yog Nagri Rishikesh.
3. Train number 14816, Rishikesh Sri Ganganagar rail service will depart from Saharanpur instead of Rishikesh on 6 August, at its scheduled time. That is, this train will be partially cancelled between Rishikesh and Saharanpur.

Related Topics

indian railway

rajasthan news

rajasthan news in hindi

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 12:19 pm

English News / Special / Rockfall on Haridwar Railway Track Cancels Two Rajasthan-Bound Trains
