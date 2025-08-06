Rockfall on Haridwar Railway Track Cancels Two Rajasthan-Bound Trains

1. Train number 14888, Barmer Rishikesh rail service, which departed from Barmer on 5 August, will only operate up to Saharanpur. That is, it will be partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Rishikesh.

2. Train number 19031, Sabarmati Yog Nagri Rishikesh rail service, which departed from Sabarmati on 5 August, will only operate up to Haridwar. That is, it will be partially cancelled between Haridwar and Yog Nagri Rishikesh.

3. Train number 14816, Rishikesh Sri Ganganagar rail service will depart from Saharanpur instead of Rishikesh on 6 August, at its scheduled time. That is, this train will be partially cancelled between Rishikesh and Saharanpur.