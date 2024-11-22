scriptRohitash, declared dead and postmortem done, moves on funeral pyre; passes away on way to Jaipur hospital | Latest News | Patrika News
Rohitash, declared dead and postmortem done, moves on funeral pyre; passes away on way to Jaipur hospital

A person who was declared dead in the hospital and a post-mortem was conducted, has finally lost the battle of life.

JhunjhunuNov 22, 2024 / 12:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Jhunjhunu News: A big news has come to light due to the negligence of Jhunjhunu’s Rajkiya Bhagwan Das Khaitan Hospital. A person who was declared dead in the hospital and a post-mortem was conducted, has finally lost the battle of life. This incident has created a stir in the entire health department. Meanwhile, three doctors have been suspended due to this negligence.
On Thursday, Rohitash was admitted to Jhunjhunu’s BDK Hospital, after which the doctors declared him dead and even prepared a post-mortem report. Fortunately, before the pyre was lit, the youth’s breathing started again, but later his condition deteriorated again at night.
After this, the youth was referred from Jhunjhunu’s BDK Hospital to Jaipur’s SMS Hospital, but Rohitash died before reaching SMS Hospital. The hospital superintendent Dr. Sushil Bhati has confirmed Rohitash’s death. He said that Rohitash’s body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.
Rohitash was brought to Jhunjhunu’s Bhagwan Das Khaitan Hospital in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him dead and handed over the body to his family members. But just before the last rites, Rohitash’s breathing started again and he started moving on the pyre. After this, the family members brought Rohitash back to BDK Hospital. Later, he was referred to Jaipur, but he lost the battle of life on the way.
Meanwhile, after the negligence came to light, a committee was formed under the direction of District Collector Ramavtar Meena, and on the recommendation of the committee, the Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Nisha Meena, suspended BDK Hospital’s PMO Dr. Sandeep Pachar, Dr. Yogesh Kumar Jakhar, and Dr. Navneet Meel.

