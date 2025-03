RPSC to Hold 158 Recruitment Exams from April to December

RPSC Releases Annual Recruitment Calendar Secretary Ramniwas Mehta stated that, similar to the UPSC, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released an annual recruitment calendar. This will provide candidates with ample time to prepare for the examinations. The dates for the Lecturer (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Homoeopathy, Siddha, and Deputy Commandant) posts, announced this year, will now be finalised. New recruitments scheduled for 2025 will also be included in the calendar.

Examination Schedule (According to the Commission) 1. Agriculture Officer Examination: 20 April

2. PTI Examination: 4 to 6 May

3. Geologist-Assistant Mining Engineer Examination: 7 May

4. Information and Public Relations Officer Examination: 17 May

5. Senior Scientific Examination-2024: 12 to 16 May 2025

6. Assistant Professor (Medical) Examination: 12 to 16 May

7. Assistant Public Prosecutor Main Examination: 1 June

8. Assistant Professor Examination: 23 June to 6 July

9. Lecturer and Coach School Education Examination: 23 June to 6 July

10. Technical Assistant Geophysics Examination: 7 July

11. Biochemist Examination: 7 July

12. Junior Chemist Examination: 8 July

13. Assistant Testing Officer Examination: 8 July

14. Assistant Director Examination (Science & Technology): 9 July

15. Research Assistant Examination: 10 July

16. Deputy Jailor Examination: 13 July

17. Assistant Fisheries Development Officer Examination: 29 July

18. Group Instructor-Surveyor-Apprenticeship Examination: 29 July

19. Superintendent-ITI Examination: 30 July to 1 August

20. Analyst cum Programmer Examination: 17 August

21. Senior Teacher Competitive Examination: 7 to 12 September

22. Protection Officer Examination: 13 September

23. Geoscientist Examination: 31 August

24. Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Examination: 28 September

25. Assistant Statistical Officer Examination: 12 October

26. Sub Inspector (Telecommunication) Examination: 9 November

27. Assistant Professor Competitive Examination: 1 to 12, 15 to 19 December, 22 to 24 December.