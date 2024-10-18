scriptRSS program witnesses intense knife attacks, chaos erupts | Latest News | Patrika News
RSS program witnesses intense knife attacks, chaos erupts

RSS Workers Attacked In Jaipur: During the organization of Sharad Purnima by RSS in Rajni Vihar, a youth attacked people distributing sweets with a knife and threw the sweets.

JaipurOct 18, 2024 / 11:13 am

Patrika Desk

RSS Kheer distribution program
On Thursday night, during the distribution of sweets under the Sharad Purnima program of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Rajni Vihar, some youths were attacked with knives. Ten people were injured in the knife attack. As soon as the police received the information, they sent the injured to SMS Hospital, where their treatment was underway.
According to the information, RSS’s Sharad Purnima program was being organized in Rajni Vihar. During this, a youth attacked the people distributing sweets with a knife and threw the sweets, causing chaos in the program. Meanwhile, some people caught the attackers. After the incident, many people reached Karani Vihar police station demanding the arrest of the accused. Police said that Nasib Chaudhary and his son have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

BJP Leaders Reach Hospital

Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, MLA Gopal Sharma, and BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi reached SMS Hospital to meet the injured. Late at night, police deployed additional forces in the surrounding areas and started searching for other youths involved in the incident.

Injured People

According to the police, all the injured are associated with the Jagdamba Nagar Hira Pura branch of RSS. The injured, Shankar Bagda, Murarilal, Ram Parik, Lakhan Singh Jadoun, Pushpendra, and Dinesh Sharma, are admitted to SMS Hospital. The remaining four injured have been sent to a nearby hospital. The injured said that the knife attack took place during the distribution of sweets. The accused threw the sweets and attacked.

