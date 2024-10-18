RSS program witnesses intense knife attacks, chaos erupts

According to the information, RSS’s Sharad Purnima program was being organized in Rajni Vihar. During this, a youth attacked the people distributing sweets with a knife and threw the sweets, causing chaos in the program. Meanwhile, some people caught the attackers. After the incident, many people reached Karani Vihar police station demanding the arrest of the accused. Police said that Nasib Chaudhary and his son have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

BJP Leaders Reach Hospital Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, MLA Gopal Sharma, and BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi reached SMS Hospital to meet the injured. Late at night, police deployed additional forces in the surrounding areas and started searching for other youths involved in the incident.