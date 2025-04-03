scriptSaras Dairy Raises Milk Procurement Prices | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Saras Dairy Raises Milk Procurement Prices

This increase will benefit the livestock farmers. Jaipur Saras Dairy typically increases milk prices at the start of summer.

JaipurApr 03, 2025 / 02:53 pm

Patrika Desk

milk price
Jaipur Saras Dairy has increased the price of milk procured from livestock farmers through milk producer cooperative societies by ₹0.50 per fat percentage, effective April 1st. This increase will benefit the livestock farmers. Jaipur Saras Dairy typically increases milk prices at the start of summer.
The Focal Point (FPO) of Jaipur Saras Dairy has issued orders that, from April 1st, milk purchased through milk producer cooperative societies will be bought at ₹8 per fat percentage. A fixed bonus of ₹2 per kilogram will also be provided.
Furthermore, a subsidy (bonus) of ₹5 per litre under the Mukhyamantri Sanbal Yojana will be directly transferred (DBT) to the bank accounts of livestock farmers.

Deductions will be made as per the rules if the SNF (Solids-Not-Fat) content in the milk is low. Before April 1st, livestock farmers were receiving ₹7.50 per fat percentage.

How Farmers Will Benefit

If a livestock farmer sells milk at a nearby milk producer cooperative society and their animal’s milk has 6% fat, they will receive ₹48 (₹8 per fat percentage x 6) per litre for the fat content.
In addition, a subsidy (bonus) of ₹5 per litre under the Mukhyamantri Sanbal Yojana will be directly transferred (DBT) to the livestock farmers’ bank accounts.

The milk price depends on the fat percentage. If a farmer’s milk has only 5% fat, they will receive ₹42 per litre, and if their milk has 10% fat, they will receive ₹82 per litre.

Increased Prices in Winter Would Benefit Farmers

Milk production is higher in winter, but dairies often reduce milk prices. If livestock farmers were paid the same price for their winter milk as they are in summer, they would benefit more. Farmers say that animals produce more milk in winter and less in summer.

News / Special / Saras Dairy Raises Milk Procurement Prices

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar in Lok Sabha

National News

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar in Lok Sabha

2 hours ago

Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs: 26% Duty on India

World

Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs: 26% Duty on India

2 hours ago

RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

Sports

RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

1 hour ago

Sikandar Box Office Day 4: Collections Plummet, Film Faces Flop Fears

Bollywood

Sikandar Box Office Day 4: Collections Plummet, Film Faces Flop Fears

1 hour ago

Latest Special

Holiday News: Schools and government offices to remain closed from 10th to 14th April in Rajasthan

Special

Holiday News: Schools and government offices to remain closed from 10th to 14th April in Rajasthan

1 day ago

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

1 day ago

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

2 days ago

JEE Main 2025 April Session Begins Tomorrow; Photo ID Mandatory, Certain Footwear/Clothing Restricted

Special

JEE Main 2025 April Session Begins Tomorrow; Photo ID Mandatory, Certain Footwear/Clothing Restricted

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.