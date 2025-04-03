Saras Dairy Raises Milk Procurement Prices

The Focal Point (FPO) of Jaipur Saras Dairy has issued orders that, from April 1st, milk purchased through milk producer cooperative societies will be bought at ₹8 per fat percentage. A fixed bonus of ₹2 per kilogram will also be provided.

Furthermore, a subsidy (bonus) of ₹5 per litre under the Mukhyamantri Sanbal Yojana will be directly transferred (DBT) to the bank accounts of livestock farmers. Deductions will be made as per the rules if the SNF (Solids-Not-Fat) content in the milk is low. Before April 1st, livestock farmers were receiving ₹7.50 per fat percentage.

How Farmers Will Benefit If a livestock farmer sells milk at a nearby milk producer cooperative society and their animal’s milk has 6% fat, they will receive ₹48 (₹8 per fat percentage x 6) per litre for the fat content.

In addition, a subsidy (bonus) of ₹5 per litre under the Mukhyamantri Sanbal Yojana will be directly transferred (DBT) to the livestock farmers’ bank accounts. The milk price depends on the fat percentage. If a farmer’s milk has only 5% fat, they will receive ₹42 per litre, and if their milk has 10% fat, they will receive ₹82 per litre.