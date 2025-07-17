Amit Shah in Jaipur Says Forming SIT on Paper Leak Good Step, Makes Big Statement on Operation Sindoor

Amit Shah Jaipur Visit: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jaipur on Thursday. After landing at Jaipur airport around 12:15 pm, he was scheduled to depart for the venue in Dadiya. Due to inclement weather, making helicopter travel impossible, Shah travelled to Dadiya by road. During this visit, he launched several schemes related to cooperation and youth empowerment.
At the event in Dadiya, Amit Shah flagged off 100 new vehicles for the Rajasthan Police. Following this, he observed an exhibition of cooperative products. Shah distributed appointment letters to 8,000 young people who secured government jobs. The Department of Administrative Reforms had set up two stalls at the venue for this purpose.
On this occasion, he also virtually inaugurated 24 grain warehouses with a capacity of 500 metric tonnes each and 64 millet centres. Simultaneously, loans amounting to ₹12 crore were distributed to 1,400 cattle herders under the Gopal Credit Card scheme.
Shah began his address with a resounding “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and paid homage to the land of Rajasthan. Shah stated that cooperatives have significantly contributed to the nation's development over the past 100 years, and the next 100 years will be dedicated to their growth. During this time, Shah mentioned that efforts are underway to strengthen the rural economy and empower farmers through cooperatives.
Amit Shah commended Rajasthan's agricultural achievements, highlighting the state's leading role in the production of groundnuts, sorghum, chickpeas, and oilseeds. He also praised the research initiated on camel milk, aimed at ensuring the conservation of camels. Shah stated that this step will guarantee the survival of camels in the future.
The Union Minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a separate ministry to promote cooperatives, under which numerous initiatives are underway. Cooperative institutions contribute 20 percent to the procurement of rice and wheat in the country. Shah revealed that the goal is to establish two lakh new Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) nationwide, of which 40,000 have already been created. The computerisation of all PACS is complete.
He stated that new committees have been formed for seed development and other tasks. Shah lauded Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for the work done in the cooperative sector in Rajasthan. He mentioned initiatives like the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ initiative, the reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel, and the decrease in the prices of cooking gas cylinders. Shah specifically highlighted Rajasthan's contribution to the cooperative sector and stated that the CM has done commendable work in strengthening cooperatives in a short time.
Shah expressed confidence that the central and Rajasthan governments will jointly empower the state's cooperative movement further. He said that their goal is for Rajasthan to become number one in the country in the cooperative sector by 2047. The Indian government and the Rajasthan government will work together to achieve this.
He stated that the Bhajan Lal government had performed a significant service by forming an SIT on paper leaks. He said that the formation of the SIT sent a strong message to the paper leak mafia. This will greatly benefit the youth.
Amit Shah, targeting the Congress regime, said that during that time, the country struggled with terrorist attacks. In contrast, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has not only strengthened its security but has also realised the dream of a prosperous and developed nation. Citing the recent Operation Sindoor as an example, he said that PM Modi has repeatedly given a strong response to Pakistan and conveyed India's strength to the world.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, in his address, stated that his government, as a double-engine government, is working for the poor and the youth. He explained that interest-free loans of up to ₹1 lakh are being provided under the Gopalak Yojana, and more than ₹300 crore in interest-free loans have been distributed so far.
The Chief Minister said that an SIT has been formed to take strict action on paper leak cases. Also, more than 5,000 young people have been given government jobs in the recent past, and advertisements are being issued for recruitment to 28,000 positions. The target is to provide government jobs to four lakh young people in the next five years.
It is worth mentioning that the United Nations General Assembly has declared 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives. Under this, the central government has assigned 54 tasks to the states in the field of cooperation. The cooperative conference in Rajasthan is a significant step in this direction.