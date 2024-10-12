SI Paper Leak: New revelations of SOG shake RPA, 3 station in-charges flee; those who went on leave are also missing

The Special Operations Group (SOG) has released the names of station in-charges who went on leave and fled without informing during their training at the Rajasthan Police Academy. SOG officials said that during the investigation, it was confirmed that six station in-charges, including two women, were involved in the paper leak case. The SOG team is searching for these station in-charges.

Three Station In-Charges Fled from RPA, Those on Leave Also Absconded According to sources, three station in-charges fled by jumping over the wall of RPA, while three others who went on leave are also missing from their homes. The accused have also switched off their mobile phones. The station in-charges who fled on leave include Monika Jat, who ranked 34, Govind Ram Bishnoi, who ranked 39, and Priyanka Goswami, who ranked 102.

The SOG had arrested the accused who took the paper before the exam, after which the three accused fled from RPA. Apart from this, Abhay Singh Bishnoi, who ranked 7, Bhagirath Bishnoi, who ranked 87, and Shankar Lal Bishnoi, who ranked 144, also fled from RPA.

Station in-charge Got Arrested The SOG said that the station in-charge who took the paper from the Haryana gang, Neeraj Yadav, is the nephew of former MLA Ramhet Yadav from Kishangarh Bas. During interrogation, Neeraj told the SOG that he had bought the paper for Rs 20 lakh from the Haryana gang. Notably, the SOG had arrested Neeraj along with station in-charges Surjeet Singh Yadav, Monika Jat, and Renu Kumar Jat on Friday.