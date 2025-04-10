scriptSI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated | SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Hanumaranam Implicated | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

SI Paper Leak Case: Major Revelation in SI Exam Paper Leak Case. The Special Operations Group (SOG) took Hanumanaram Virda, SDM of Fatehgarh, into custody from Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer on Wednesday. Read the full story.

JaipurApr 10, 2025 / 08:26 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan SI Paper Leak Case Big Disclosure RAS Officer Hanumanaram had given SI Exam as a Dummy Candidate Sensation Spread
SI Paper Leak Case: The Special Operations Group (SOG) took Hanumanaram Virda, SDM (RAS Officer) of Fatehgarh, into custody from Fatehgarh on Wednesday. A team of SOG brought the accused Hanumanaram to Jaipur headquarters. ADG of SOG-ATS, V.K. Singh, stated that Hanumanaram had impersonated another candidate in the SI recruitment examination. The SDM has been brought to Jaipur for questioning in this case.

Sensation in Administrative Circles

News of the Fatehgarh SDM’s arrest has caused a sensation in the district’s administrative circles. Hanumanaram secured 22nd rank in the RAS examination 2021. His first posting was on 13 February 2023 as the SDMs of Chitalwana in Jalore district. He assumed charge in Fatehgarh on 11 February this year.

Intermediary States…SDM Took Exam in My Place

ADG V.K. Singh informed that Indra was arrested a few days ago by Jodhpur Range Police for impersonating in the examination for the post of Station House Officer (SHO) Harkhu. Indra’s husband, Narpatram, had received ₹15 lakh from Harkhu for Indra taking the exam. Narpat was apprehended from Goa for his role as an intermediary. The SOG team was interrogating Narpatram and Indra on remand when Narpatram revealed that he had also applied for the SI recruitment examination and that Hanumanaram, the Fatehgarh SDM, had taken the exam in his place. After verifying this information, the SOG team took SDM Hanumanaram into custody from Fatehgarh on Wednesday. Detailed questioning of the accused will be conducted in Jaipur.

Impersonated in 7 Exams, Teacher Arrested

The SOG apprehended Ummed Singh, a suspended second-grade teacher, on Wednesday for impersonating candidates in examinations for a hefty sum. The SOG had been searching for him in connection with impersonating in seven competitive examinations. The SOG received information that the accused teacher, Umed Singh, had come to the DEO office in Sirohi to mark his attendance. The team apprehended him then.

Exams in which the Accused Impersonated

Evidence has emerged against Umed Singh, a ₹10,000 reward teacher residing in Rakhana, Rohtak, Pali, showing that he impersonated candidates in the SI recruitment examination 2018 and 2021, Second Grade Teacher examination 2022, First Class Hindi Lecturer examination 2020 and 2022, Physical Education Teacher recruitment examination 2022, and REET Level II 2022. Constable Ajay Singh of the Jodhpur unit of SOG played a crucial role in apprehending the accused. Interrogation will determine which candidates he impersonated and how much money he received.

News / Special / SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

Special

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

in 4 hours

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

National News

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

in 4 hours

Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

UP News

Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

in 4 hours

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

UP News

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

in 4 hours

Latest Special

Rajasthan Faces Potential 24 Million Unit Power Deficit During Summer

Special

Rajasthan Faces Potential 24 Million Unit Power Deficit During Summer

2 days ago

Jail Prahari Exam Admit Cards Released: Jeans Banned, Dress Code in Effect

Special

Jail Prahari Exam Admit Cards Released: Jeans Banned, Dress Code in Effect

2 days ago

Veteran BJP Leader Kishanaram Nai Passes Away at 94

Special

Veteran BJP Leader Kishanaram Nai Passes Away at 94

2 days ago

Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

Jaipur

Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.