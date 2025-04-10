SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

Sensation in Administrative Circles News of the Fatehgarh SDM’s arrest has caused a sensation in the district’s administrative circles. Hanumanaram secured 22nd rank in the RAS examination 2021. His first posting was on 13 February 2023 as the SDMs of Chitalwana in Jalore district. He assumed charge in Fatehgarh on 11 February this year.

Intermediary States…SDM Took Exam in My Place ADG V.K. Singh informed that Indra was arrested a few days ago by Jodhpur Range Police for impersonating in the examination for the post of Station House Officer (SHO) Harkhu. Indra’s husband, Narpatram, had received ₹15 lakh from Harkhu for Indra taking the exam. Narpat was apprehended from Goa for his role as an intermediary. The SOG team was interrogating Narpatram and Indra on remand when Narpatram revealed that he had also applied for the SI recruitment examination and that Hanumanaram, the Fatehgarh SDM, had taken the exam in his place. After verifying this information, the SOG team took SDM Hanumanaram into custody from Fatehgarh on Wednesday. Detailed questioning of the accused will be conducted in Jaipur.

Impersonated in 7 Exams, Teacher Arrested The SOG apprehended Ummed Singh, a suspended second-grade teacher, on Wednesday for impersonating candidates in examinations for a hefty sum. The SOG had been searching for him in connection with impersonating in seven competitive examinations. The SOG received information that the accused teacher, Umed Singh, had come to the DEO office in Sirohi to mark his attendance. The team apprehended him then.