SI Recruitment Exam to be Canceled: Ministerial Committee Submits Review Report, CM Bhajanlal’s Signature Pending

The ministerial committee has submitted a review report to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma before his foreign tour, regarding the SI recruitment exam paper leak case.

JaipurOct 15, 2024 / 01:43 pm

Patrika Desk

The ministerial committee has submitted a review report to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma before his foreign tour, regarding the SI recruitment exam paper leak case. It is reported that the report emphasizes canceling the recruitment exam and re-conducting the exam for the candidates who were involved, but the final decision will be taken by the CM.
The 6-member committee, led by Law Minister Jogaram Patel, completed the review work on Thursday, but the ministers involved in the committee gave an informal shape to the report later. The committee has prepared the report based on the feedback received from SOG and Home Department officials.
The committee has already accepted the irregularities in the SI recruitment exam. To resolve the issue, the committee considered four options, including re-conducting the exam, giving another chance to the candidates who had appeared earlier, canceling the recruitment entirely, dismissing the selected candidates who were caught by SOG or were suspected, and retaining the remaining selected candidates in service.

The selection was made for 859 posts

A total of 859 posts were selected through this recruitment, out of which around 50 trainee SIs have been arrested. Including them, a total of 75 people have been arrested in connection with the SI recruitment.

