SI Recruitment Exam to be Canceled: Ministerial Committee Submits Review Report, CM Bhajanlal’s Signature Pending

The 6-member committee, led by Law Minister Jogaram Patel, completed the review work on Thursday, but the ministers involved in the committee gave an informal shape to the report later. The committee has prepared the report based on the feedback received from SOG and Home Department officials.

The committee has already accepted the irregularities in the SI recruitment exam. To resolve the issue, the committee considered four options, including re-conducting the exam, giving another chance to the candidates who had appeared earlier, canceling the recruitment entirely, dismissing the selected candidates who were caught by SOG or were suspected, and retaining the remaining selected candidates in service.