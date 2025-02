Six Rajasthan Trains Cancelled, 18 Rerouted Due to Track Doubling Work

Trains Cancelled from Originating Station 1. Train No. 14891 Jodhpur-Hisar from 18 April to 28 May.

2. Train No. 14892 Hisar-Jodhpur from 19 April to 29 May.

3. Train No. 14823 Jodhpur-Rewari from 10 to 28 May.

4. Train No. 14824 Rewari-Jodhpur from 11 to 29 May.

5. Train No. 19271 Bhavnagar Terminus-Haridwar on 8, 12, 15, 19, 22 and 26 May.

6. Train No. 19272 Haridwar-Bhavnagar Terminus on 10, 14, 17, 21, 24 and 28 May.

Trains Partially Cancelled from Originating Station 1. Train No. 14823 Jodhpur-Rewari partially cancelled between Loharu-Rewari from 19 April to 9 May.

2. Train No. 22915 Bandra Terminus-Hisar partially cancelled between Ratangarh-Hisar on 12, 19 and 26 May.

3. Train No. 22916 Hisar-Bandra Terminus partially cancelled between Hisar-Ratangarh on 13, 20 and 27 May.

4. Train No. 22476 Coimbatore-Hisar partially cancelled between Bikaner-Hisar on 24 May.

Trains with Diverted Routes 1. Train No. 20404 Lalgarh-Prayagraj will run via Bikaner-Merta Bypass-Phulera and Jaipur on 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26 May.

2. Train No. 20403 Prayagraj-Lalgarh will run via Jaipur-Phulera-Merta Bypass-Bikaner on 18, 21, 23 and 25 May.

3. Train No. 12404 Lalgarh-Prayagraj will run via Bikaner-Merta Bypass-Phulera-Jaipur on 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27 and 28 May.

4. Train No. 12403 Prayagraj-Lalgarh will run via Jaipur-Phulera-Merta Bypass-Bikaner on 19, 20, 22, 24 and 26 May.

5. Train No. 19027 Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi will run via Degana-Phulera-Rewari-Hisar on 10, 17 and 24 May.

6. Train No. 19028 Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus will run via Hisar-Rewari-Phulera-Degana on 12, 19 and 26 May.

7. Train No. 15623 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Kamakhya will run via Degana-Phulera-Ringas-Rewari on 20 and 27 May.

8. Train No. 15624 Kamakhya-Bhagat Ki Kothi will run via Rewari-Ringas-Phulera-Degana on 16 and 23 May.

9. Train No. 22421 Delhi Sarai-Jodhpur will run via Rewari-Ringas-Phulera-Degana from 22 to 28 May.

10. Train No. 22422 Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai will run via Degana-Phulera-Ringas-Rewari from 22 to 28 May.

11. Train No. 12259 Sealdah-Bikaner will run via Rewari-Ringas-Phulera-Merta Bypass on 21, 22, 25 and 26 May.

12. Train No. 12260 Bikaner-Sealdah will run via Merta Bypass-Phulera-Ringas-Rewari on 22, 23, 26 and 27 May.

13. Train No. 07053 Kacheguda-Bikaner will run via Jaipur-Merta Bypass on 10, 17 and 24 May.

14. Train No. 07054 Bikaner-Kacheguda will run via Merta Bypass-Jaipur on 13, 20 and 27 May.

15. Train No. 04715 Bikaner-Sainagar Shirdi will run via Merta Bypass-Jaipur on 24 May.

16. Train No. 04716 Sainagar Shirdi-Bikaner will run via Jaipur-Merta Bypass on 25 May.

17. Train No. 12371 Howrah-Bikaner will run via Rewari-Ringas-Phulera-Merta Bypass on 19 and 26 May.

18. Train No. 12372 Bikaner-Howrah will run via Merta Bypass-Phulera-Ringas-Rewari on 24 April, 1, 8, 15 and 22 May.