Sons Fight Over Father’s Funeral, Insist on Dividing Corpse

MP News: A shocking incident has come to light from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, where two brothers fought over performing their father’s last rites after his death.

Tikamgarh Feb 03, 2025

A serious incident has come to light from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh. A dispute arose between two brothers over the last rites of their father. The elder brother even demanded that the body be divided into two parts for the funeral. Relatives and villagers present were shocked by this.

Body Lay on the Ground for Hours

The elder son was so adamant that the body remained on the ground outside the house for about 5 hours. The police had to intervene and resolve the matter. After police intervention, the last rites were performed. The entire incident took place in Gram Panchayat Tal Lidhora, Jatara police station area of Tikamgarh district. 85-year-old Dhyani Singh Ghosh had passed away.

Younger Brother Cared for Father

Dhyani Singh’s younger son, Damodar Singh, had cared for his father. After his father’s death, he was preparing for the last rites. Meanwhile, the elder son, Kishan Singh, arrived with his family and insisted on performing the last rites. The younger brother protested, stating that he had cared for their father during his illness.

Demand to Divide the Body

Seeing the matter not calming down, the elder brother, Kishan, suggested dividing the father’s body into two parts for the funeral. He said, “Let me perform the last rites for one part, and you for the other.” The police then intervened and mediated, after which the last rites were finally performed.

