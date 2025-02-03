Sons Fight Over Father’s Funeral, Insist on Dividing Corpse

Body Lay on the Ground for Hours The elder son was so adamant that the body remained on the ground outside the house for about 5 hours. The police had to intervene and resolve the matter. After police intervention, the last rites were performed. The entire incident took place in Gram Panchayat Tal Lidhora, Jatara police station area of Tikamgarh district. 85-year-old Dhyani Singh Ghosh had passed away.

Younger Brother Cared for Father Dhyani Singh’s younger son, Damodar Singh, had cared for his father. After his father’s death, he was preparing for the last rites. Meanwhile, the elder son, Kishan Singh, arrived with his family and insisted on performing the last rites. The younger brother protested, stating that he had cared for their father during his illness.