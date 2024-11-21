scriptStudent sets himself on fire at Rajasthan University, admitted to SMS Hospital burn ward | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Student sets himself on fire at Rajasthan University, admitted to SMS Hospital burn ward

Rajasthan News: A student set himself on fire behind the drama department of Rajasthan University.

JaipurNov 21, 2024 / 03:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan News: Breaking news from Rajasthan University: A student has set himself on fire behind the drama department. The student has suffered over 80% burns in the incident. He has been admitted to the burn ward of SMS Hospital in critical condition, where treatment is underway.
The reasons behind the self-immolation remain unclear. According to available information, the student is believed to be from Dausa and studies in the Physical Education Department at Rajasthan University.

The news is currently developing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

News / Special / Student sets himself on fire at Rajasthan University, admitted to SMS Hospital burn ward

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi raises pitch after Gautam Adani indicted by US prosecutors in alleged bribery case

National News

Rahul Gandhi raises pitch after Gautam Adani indicted by US prosecutors in alleged bribery case

in 5 hours

Student sets himself on fire at Rajasthan University, admitted to SMS Hospital burn ward

Special

Student sets himself on fire at Rajasthan University, admitted to SMS Hospital burn ward

in 5 hours

EAM Jaishankar congratulates PM on receiving ‘Dominica Award of Honour’

world

EAM Jaishankar congratulates PM on receiving ‘Dominica Award of Honour’

in 3 hours

Congress calls for JPC into Adani group transactions after US prosecutors charge Gautam Adani in bribery case

National News

Congress calls for JPC into Adani group transactions after US prosecutors charge Gautam Adani in bribery case

in 2 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand में NDA की हुई जीत तो कौन बनेगा CM? Exit Poll के बाद बाबूलाल मरांडी का बड़ा बयान

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand में NDA की हुई जीत तो कौन बनेगा CM? Exit Poll के बाद बाबूलाल मरांडी का बड़ा बयान

in 3 hours

Jharkhand Exit Poll: इस एग्जिट पोल से हेमंत सोरेन हुए खुश, BJP की नहीं INDIA गठबंधन की बन रही सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Exit Poll: इस एग्जिट पोल से हेमंत सोरेन हुए खुश, BJP की नहीं INDIA गठबंधन की बन रही सरकार

13 hours ago

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll: एग्जिट पोल पर नेताओं ने दी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll: एग्जिट पोल पर नेताओं ने दी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

14 hours ago

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll: झारखंड में तस्वीर में हुई साफ, जानें एक्जिट पोल में किसकी बन रही है सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll: झारखंड में तस्वीर में हुई साफ, जानें एक्जिट पोल में किसकी बन रही है सरकार

15 hours ago

Jharkhand Election Voting: JMM ने बाबूलाल मरांडी पर लगाए आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के आरोप, EC को भेजे फोटो

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election Voting: JMM ने बाबूलाल मरांडी पर लगाए आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के आरोप, EC को भेजे फोटो

17 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

‘Exit Poll फ्रॉड है, 160 सीटें जीतकर सरकार हम ही बनाएंगे’, संजय राउत का बड़ा दावा

मुंबई

‘Exit Poll फ्रॉड है, 160 सीटें जीतकर सरकार हम ही बनाएंगे’, संजय राउत का बड़ा दावा

in 3 hours

महाराष्ट्र में चुनाव परिणाम से पहले सीएम को लेकर तनातनी, कांग्रेस-शिवसेना यूबीटी नेता आमने-सामने

मुंबई

महाराष्ट्र में चुनाव परिणाम से पहले सीएम को लेकर तनातनी, कांग्रेस-शिवसेना यूबीटी नेता आमने-सामने

in 3 hours

Exit Poll: महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में मतदाता बंटे तो किसके कटेंगे वोट? पढ़ें, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट

राष्ट्रीय

Exit Poll: महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में मतदाता बंटे तो किसके कटेंगे वोट? पढ़ें, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट

in 2 hours

Maharashtra Exit Poll: एग्जिट पोल पर नेताओं ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, जानें किसने क्या कहा

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Exit Poll: एग्जिट पोल पर नेताओं ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, जानें किसने क्या कहा

13 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: मतदान केंद्र पर उम्मीदवार को आया हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले मौत

मुंबई

Maharashtra Election: मतदान केंद्र पर उम्मीदवार को आया हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले मौत

13 hours ago

Latest Special

Rajasthan: Former BJP leader fatally attacked while buying vegetables

Special

Rajasthan: Former BJP leader fatally attacked while buying vegetables

in 5 hours

Rajasthan road accident: Scooty riders flung 35 feet after pickup collision, all three dead

Special

Rajasthan road accident: Scooty riders flung 35 feet after pickup collision, all three dead

35 minutes ago

Toxic pollution grips Rajasthan as AQI tops 300; key activities halt in 5 NCR-linked districts

Special

Toxic pollution grips Rajasthan as AQI tops 300; key activities halt in 5 NCR-linked districts

50 minutes ago

Alwar tops in adulteration, endangering public health

Special

Alwar tops in adulteration, endangering public health

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.