Student sets himself on fire at Rajasthan University, admitted to SMS Hospital burn ward

Jaipur•Nov 21, 2024 / 03:24 pm• Patrika Desk

Rajasthan News: Breaking news from Rajasthan University: A student has set himself on fire behind the drama department. The student has suffered over 80% burns in the incident. He has been admitted to the burn ward of SMS Hospital in critical condition, where treatment is underway.

The reasons behind the self-immolation remain unclear. According to available information, the student is believed to be from Dausa and studies in the Physical Education Department at Rajasthan University. The news is currently developing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.