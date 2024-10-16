The crowd gathered in the procession, the echoes of Jaikara voices

Later, men, women, elderly, and children circumambulated the Kund, praying for good health, peace, and prosperity in the region. The farewell ceremony and the procession of Nija were taken out amidst the chanting of slogans, accompanied by drummers, conch shells, and DJ music. The farewell ceremony was performed for about a kilometer on the Riksha Marg.

Local MLA Umesh Meena said that during Navratri, a pole and flag are installed in the temple as a symbol of the goddess. Special worship is performed during these days, considering the goddess as a symbol of power. The game of Nija is also played during the farewell ceremony.

Hiralal Bosi said that villagers from nearby villages had gathered at the temple premises for the farewell ceremony.