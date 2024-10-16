scriptThe crowd gathered in the procession, the echoes of Jaikara voices | Latest News | Patrika News
The crowd gathered in the procession, the echoes of Jaikara voices

In the Sabla Panchayat, a grand farewell ceremony was held at the Chamunda Devi Temple on the occasion of Navratri.

DungarpurOct 16, 2024 / 07:55 pm

Patrika Desk

The grand farewell ceremony of Navratri was celebrated with great pomp and show at the Chamunda Devi and Bhairavji Temple in Bosi Panchayat of Sabla Panchayat Committee. Since morning, the temple was filled with the sound of drums, trumpets, and conch shells, echoing with the chants of the goddess. Devotees worshiped the goddess and performed a traditional coconut sacrifice in the Kund.
Later, men, women, elderly, and children circumambulated the Kund, praying for good health, peace, and prosperity in the region. The farewell ceremony and the procession of Nija were taken out amidst the chanting of slogans, accompanied by drummers, conch shells, and DJ music. The farewell ceremony was performed for about a kilometer on the Riksha Marg.
Local MLA Umesh Meena said that during Navratri, a pole and flag are installed in the temple as a symbol of the goddess. Special worship is performed during these days, considering the goddess as a symbol of power. The game of Nija is also played during the farewell ceremony.
Hiralal Bosi said that villagers from nearby villages had gathered at the temple premises for the farewell ceremony.

