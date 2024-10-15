The eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu

Last night’s temperature drop

In the last 24 hours, Shri Ganganagar, Sangaria, Phalodi, Bikaner, Barmer, Pilani, and Karauli districts experienced dry weather, with daytime temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. The nighttime temperature dropped significantly in the Shekhawati region, making people feel the cold. The eastern winds brought a significant drop in temperature last night, intensifying the cold wave.

Fatehpur is the coldest

Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius. Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, while Sangaria recorded 17.2 degrees Celsius. Alwar recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures in other districts were: Pilani 18.5, Ajmer 20.8, Sikar 15.5, Dholpur 20.9, Karauli 20.8, and Churu 17.8 degrees Celsius.