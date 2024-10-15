scriptThe eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

The eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu

– Last night, the cold winds caused a sudden drop in temperature in the plains

JaipurOct 15, 2024 / 12:58 pm

Patrika Desk

The state is expected to experience a significant drop in temperature over the next fortnight. Daytime temperatures in many districts have already started to normalize. Meanwhile, the nighttime temperature has also seen a decline, making people feel the chill in the morning and evening. The Shekhawati region has been experiencing a severe cold wave, and last night’s weather was even colder than Mount Abu. The cyclonic system developing in the Arabian Sea is also affecting the state’s weather, which is why the Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in many districts today.
The Meteorological Department has stated that a low-pressure system is active in the northeastern and northern parts of the state. This has led to a decline in temperature due to the eastern winds. While the western regions are still dry, the daytime temperature is 5-6 degrees above normal. However, the temperature is expected to drop further over the next fortnight, and the cold wave will intensify. This means that the weather will remain cold throughout the state until the festival of Diwali.

Last night’s temperature drop


In the last 24 hours, Shri Ganganagar, Sangaria, Phalodi, Bikaner, Barmer, Pilani, and Karauli districts experienced dry weather, with daytime temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. The nighttime temperature dropped significantly in the Shekhawati region, making people feel the cold. The eastern winds brought a significant drop in temperature last night, intensifying the cold wave.

Fatehpur is the coldest


Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius. Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, while Sangaria recorded 17.2 degrees Celsius. Alwar recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures in other districts were: Pilani 18.5, Ajmer 20.8, Sikar 15.5, Dholpur 20.9, Karauli 20.8, and Churu 17.8 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur is cloudy


This morning, Jaipur witnessed cloudy skies, but the sun came out later, making people feel the heat. The Meteorological Department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with a slight drop in maximum temperature today. Last night’s temperature in Jaipur was 24.3 degrees Celsius.

