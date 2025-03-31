Thousands of Rajasthan Government Jobs Open; Recruitment Underway

Thousands of vacancies have been announced in Rajasthan recently. The application process for many of these recruitments has been completed, while others will accept applications until April. The highest number of vacancies are for Class IV positions, with over 53,000 openings. Let’s take a quick look at the number of vacancies, applications received, and deadlines for each department:

1- Patwari Recruitment: Over 6 Lakh Applications, Intense Competition Expected The application process for the Patwari recruitment examination conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has concluded. A bumper number of applications have been received. Rajasthan will recruit 2020 Patwaris. Applications were accepted until 23 March. A total of 6,43,639 candidates applied, leading to fierce competition. The examination is scheduled for 11 May.

2- Driver Recruitment: Examination on 23 November Rajasthan offers a government driver position for 10th pass candidates this year. The application process is now complete, with applications accepted until 28 March. There are 2,756 driver positions to be filled. A total of 1,50,691 applications have been received. The examination will be held on 23 November.

3- Class IV Examination: Bumper Recruitments, Over 50,000 Applications Daily The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is accepting applications for the Class IV recruitment examination for 10th pass candidates. The application process commenced on 21 March. A significant number of applications are being received. This year, 53,749 Class IV positions are to be filled. The application deadline is 19 April. According to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, 5,05,915 applications for Class IV positions had been received by 30 March.

4- Rajasthan Roadways Conductor Recruitment: Deadline 25 April The application process for this recruitment examination by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board began on 27 March. The written examination will be held on 22 November. This recruitment will fill 500 Conductor positions in the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, with 456 positions reserved for non-TSP areas and 44 for TSP areas. The Staff Selection Board received 12,133 applications by 30 March. The application deadline is 25 April 2025.

5- Opportunity to Become a Librarian: Recruitment for Over 500 Positions Underway The Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission has announced recruitment for over 500 Librarian positions. For this recruitment examination, candidates must have passed the 12th standard from a recognized board and possess a diploma or degree in Library Science. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. The application process is ongoing, having commenced on 5 March. The application deadline is 3 April. By 30 March, 54,296 applications had been received.