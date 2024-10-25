scriptThreat to blow up two flights in Udaipur, chaos at the airport | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Threat to blow up two flights in Udaipur, chaos at the airport

Flight Bomb Threat: As soon as the flights landed at Udaipur Airport, all passengers were evacuated and a thorough check of the entire plane, including passengers’ luggage and passengers themselves, was conducted.

UdaipurOct 25, 2024 / 02:20 pm

Patrika Desk

maharana pratap airport flight bomb
A stir was created at Maharana Pratap Airport on Thursday afternoon when a threat to blow up two flights was received. As soon as the flights landed at Udaipur Airport, all passengers were evacuated and a thorough check of the entire plane, including passengers’ luggage and passengers themselves, was conducted. Although nothing suspicious was found, the passengers were left breathless due to the chaos.
For the past few days, several airports, including airlines, have been receiving threats to blow up flights. On Thursday, Alliance Air’s 5 flights and SpiceJet’s 10 flights, among others, received threats via social media. This included Alliance Air’s Delhi-Udaipur-Ahmedabad flight number 91695 and Vistara’s Mumbai-Udaipur-Mumbai flight number UK 613.
The first threat was received around 1:33 pm regarding Vistara’s Mumbai-Udaipur flight, which had already landed. The flight was taken to the isolation area, and passengers’ luggage and themselves were checked. After nothing was found, the flight was allowed to depart for Mumbai.
Similarly, around 3:15 pm, Alliance Air’s Delhi-Udaipur flight was diverted to a remote area after landing, and all passengers were asked to disembark. The security team then checked the passengers’ luggage and the entire plane, but nothing suspicious was found. After the thorough check, the flight was allowed to depart for Ahmedabad.
We received threats to blow up Alliance Air and Vistara flights. After that, the security teams reached the flights and conducted a thorough check. Before that, passengers were taken to a safe location. Nothing suspicious was found during the check.
Such threats have been received for a long time, thus the Udaipur Airport administration is vigilant and prepared. Several mock drills have also been conducted to ensure prompt action in case of any danger.
Yogesh Nagaiach, Director, Maharana Pratap Airport

News / Special / Threat to blow up two flights in Udaipur, chaos at the airport

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Railway Overbridge: 15 lakh population to get relief, country’s first 6-track bridge to be built

National News

Railway Overbridge: 15 lakh population to get relief, country’s first 6-track bridge to be built

in 4 hours

BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

National News

BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

1 hour ago

Weak Immunity is Boosted by Jaggery, Know its Benefits

Diet Fitness

Weak Immunity is Boosted by Jaggery, Know its Benefits

in 2 hours

Youngsters take the lead in cow service, treat injured cows

Dharma Karma

Youngsters take the lead in cow service, treat injured cows

in 2 hours

Latest Special

Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

Special

Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

1 day ago

Social Media Controversy Involving Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; Police Complaint Filed

Special

Social Media Controversy Involving Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; Police Complaint Filed

2 days ago

Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

Special

Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

2 days ago

Banswara News: Ration Dealers’ Scam Leaves Consumers Troubled—Thumb Impressions Collected, but Rations Not Distributed

Special

Banswara News: Ration Dealers’ Scam Leaves Consumers Troubled—Thumb Impressions Collected, but Rations Not Distributed

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.