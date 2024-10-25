Threat to blow up two flights in Udaipur, chaos at the airport

For the past few days, several airports, including airlines, have been receiving threats to blow up flights. On Thursday, Alliance Air’s 5 flights and SpiceJet’s 10 flights, among others, received threats via social media. This included Alliance Air’s Delhi-Udaipur-Ahmedabad flight number 91695 and Vistara’s Mumbai-Udaipur-Mumbai flight number UK 613.

The first threat was received around 1:33 pm regarding Vistara’s Mumbai-Udaipur flight, which had already landed. The flight was taken to the isolation area, and passengers’ luggage and themselves were checked. After nothing was found, the flight was allowed to depart for Mumbai.

Similarly, around 3:15 pm, Alliance Air’s Delhi-Udaipur flight was diverted to a remote area after landing, and all passengers were asked to disembark. The security team then checked the passengers’ luggage and the entire plane, but nothing suspicious was found. After the thorough check, the flight was allowed to depart for Ahmedabad.

We received threats to blow up Alliance Air and Vistara flights. After that, the security teams reached the flights and conducted a thorough check. Before that, passengers were taken to a safe location. Nothing suspicious was found during the check.

Such threats have been received for a long time, thus the Udaipur Airport administration is vigilant and prepared. Several mock drills have also been conducted to ensure prompt action in case of any danger.

– Yogesh Nagaiach, Director, Maharana Pratap Airport