Train Services Affected on 6th and 7th September

North Western Railway has made changes to the operation of several trains in view of the waterlogging situation in the North Railway zone. Read the full story to know more.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

Railways will run two Puja special trains for the convenience of passengers
Train (Image: Patrika)

North Western Railway has made changes to the operation of several trains in view of the waterlogging situation in the North Railway zone. According to railway administration, trains running between Mathura and Alwar will not run on 6th and 7th September, while the Ajmer-Jamutvi rail service has been restored.

Mathura-Alwar Rail Service Cancelled

Train number 51971 Mathura-Alwar and train number 51972 Alwar-Mathura will remain cancelled on 6th and 7th September.

Ajmer-Jamutvi Train Resumes

The railway has informed that train number 12413 Ajmer-Jamutvi will run on 6th September as per its scheduled time.

Routes Changed Due to Waterlogging on Yamuna Bridge

In view of the waterlogging situation on the Yamuna Bridge in Delhi, the routes of several trains have been changed. Train number 14312 Bhuj-Bareilly and 15014 Kathgodam-Jaisalmer will run via the Sahibabad-New Delhi-Delhi route on Friday. Train number 14311 Bareilly-Bhuj will run via Sahibabad-New Delhi-Delhi Sarai on Saturday.

The railway has appealed to passengers to obtain information about their destination train before travelling.

Published on:

05 Sept 2025 01:21 pm

Train Services Affected on 6th and 7th September
